Area football teams that don’t take spring and summer training for granted – The Oxford Eagle





Last year at this time, high school football programs faced a lot of uncertainty about the status of the 2020 season and the COVID-19 pandemic, but what a difference a year makes. With the 2021 football season starting later next month, teams are putting the finishing touches to their summer practice sessions and 7-on-7 competitions and enjoying every minute after that. The pandemic has forced spring drills and a normal summer schedule to be axed, but both have returned this year. For Oxford and Lafayette, both programs had different reasons to get back on the football field as soon as possible and put the 2020 season behind them. Both teams have done that. After playing every game on their schedule with no delay or delay due to COVID-19, the Commodores never got a chance to begin their journey to Jackson. With three positive tests reported the first week of the MHSAA football playoffs, Lafayette had to give up their first round game and finish their season without taking the field. “It’s like putting on an old pair of jeans,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “Last year was stressful. I think we made the most of our summer and our off-season work. I think it did everyone good in that time. But the stress level and the things we had to do on a daily basis really took everyone out of their comfort zone. It was just always there.” Lafayette has always had the ability to flush a bad game or week and move on to the week ahead. Fair’s returning players showed they could make it through the end of the season out of their control when they hit the practice field in the spring. “To say it was hard is an understatement and what the kids had to go through was tough,” Fair said. “You hate something good that comes out of something so terrible, but I don’t think anyone takes it for granted. … It was a long winter.” While Lafayette had the chance to play for a state championship, Oxford managed to return to the Class 6A state championship game and defend their 2019 title. The Chargers faced Oak Grove in a rematch of the 2019 Championship game and were seconds away from winning a second straight state championship before the Warriors took a dramatic 29-28 final second win. Getting the opportunity to get back on the field a few months later allowed Oxford to overcome the heartbreak in Jackson and look forward to this season. “It has definitely been very different from a year ago,” said Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe. “With the spring training and the opportunity to go to Tupelo and play 7-on-7 tournaments, it was definitely nice to be a little more normal over the summer. …I think that’s something that stays with all of us from last year and going through all the uncertainty is not to take anything for granted because it can all be taken away.” The 2021 season kicks off on August 27 with Oxford hosting Brandon, while Lafayette hosts Tupelo.

