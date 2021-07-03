Tennis Tunisian magician Jabeur adds special ingredient to Wimbledon mix





LONDON (Reuters) – If you have as many shots up your sleeve as Tunisian magician Ons Jabeur, the biggest problem may be deciding which one to use. It’s taken the 26-year-old a while to get to grips with her own game, but it finally seems to click into place. She warmed up for Wimbledon by becoming the first Arab woman to win a WTA tournament, on grass in Birmingham, and on Friday became the first Arab woman to reach the last 16. Those on Center Court unfamiliar with Jabeur’s unique style may have expected former Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza to overpower the 21st seed. But they were treated to a rare display of ingenuity by Jabeur, whose mix of drop shots, tempo changes and spin made the mighty Spaniard’s head spin. It was a win for the imagination on the game’s biggest stage and Jabeur’s next match against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek should not be missed. She won the French Open Junior title in 2011, but it took her 13 attempts to progress past the third round of a Grand Slam main draw as she struggled to successfully combine the ingredients of her rich game. While her game remains refreshingly instinctive, coach Issam Jellali has helped her leverage her skills. Since reaching the quarter-finals of the 2020 Australian Open, she has been getting stronger, reaching two French Open last-16s and now here at Wimbledon. “I believe more in my shots. Before I could play shots, but in my mind it wasn’t clear,” she told reporters after her dazzling performance against 11th seed Muguruza. “Step by step I think everything has become clearer in my head. I know which shot to take. I have more confidence. “If you have the talent, it can be a good and a bad thing at the same time, because if you don’t know what to do with it, you just don’t win games. Once I got that clear in my head, the games and the wins are coming .” One thing her coach won’t tame is her love of the drop shot – a trick she used repeatedly on Friday to knock Muguruza off balance. Story continues Muguruza probably knew they were coming, but Jabeur’s handshake was such that she was often unable to track them down – on one occasion she nearly fell over the net as she sprinted forward to try to scratch one up. “I had so many coaches telling me to get the drop shot out,” she said. “It’s a difficult shot, it’s a good shot. Sometimes, if you make a lot of it, it’s bad. “Sometimes you can surprise the player with a drop shot, sometimes you can do a good one and then you have an easy ball. I’ve always been stubborn and never listen to the coach when they tell me not to drop shot.” (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

