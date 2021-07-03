Cowboys on ‘Hard Knocks’: Four Storylines We Want to See in Next Season of HBO’s NFL Staple

What about those TV ratings?

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly star in the upcoming “Hard Knocks” five-episode season, which airs August 10:

Of course, everything is bigger in Texas, so expect this upcoming season of HBO’s long-running behind-the-scenes look at the NFL training camp to be a real doozy. Dallas is coming off an ugly 6-10 season where it started off four quarterbacks so could be an interesting take on training camp in its own right.

Here are four things we want to see in this season’s premiere of “Hard Knocks:”

Roof, Roof and, uh, more Dak

Dak Prescott is back after a horrific ankle injury that sidelined him for the final 11 games of the 2020 season, but his comeback story doesn’t end there.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million mega-deal with Dallas, which will see him remain in a cowboy uniform for the off-season. But contract negotiations with Prescott in previous seasons have been pretty rough and very public, and while the past is probably now between the two parties, it would be interesting to get a little insight into exactly what happened between the two sides.

Prescott, the oft-criticized quarterback, is almost certainly going to be a focal point in this year’s series. Too much of a good thing is never bad (especially when it comes to #content). He’s the biggest story in Dallas heading into a pivotal season for the franchise, so expect the cameras to be on the quarterback.

Drama head coach

Mike McCarthy seemed a little out of his element last season, his first as head coach in Dallas after a one-year absence from the gridiron. The Cowboys’ midseason sparked speculation that McCarthy would be out of a job at the end of the season, but that didn’t happen, as Jerry Jones proceeded with a lot of restraint (more on that later).

“Hard Knocks” has become more propaganda for the NFL than really hard hitting TV, but over the past few seasons we’ve definitely noticed a certain amount of drama in the coaching rooms (Hue Jackson, we’re watching you).

McCarthy’s one-season tenure in Dallas has clearly been an eventful one, even if it only lasts 16 games. That’s something you can guarantee going into the season.

Jerrah (and his yacht)

Jerry Jones is the NFL’s most recognizable owner, so there’s little doubt that he’ll have a part in this year’s series.

The vocal owner is known for his polarizing and controversial selection decisions, and he hasn’t been afraid to confuse it with the media in the past, especially when the ‘Boys are struggling. And boy did the Cowboys ride the battle bus in 2020. (Or perhaps the battle yacht, if Jones’ maritime adventures are any indication.)

A potentially unfiltered Jones on a premium cable network series? Sign us up.

The star rookie

Before taking a snapshot for Dallas, Micah Parsons is already one of Dallas’ most entertaining and outspoken players.

Although Parsons was tagged with the dreaded “character issues” flag en route to the NFL Draft, no real off-the-field issues have cropped up between his time at Penn State. Playing in the midst of Dallas’ defense under the new DC Dan Quinn in one of the nation’s largest markets? That’s something worth looking into 2021.

A little more insight into his personality would be a welcome sight, especially for a player who could really change the view of Dallas’ defense in the 2021 season.