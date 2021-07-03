Sports
Cowboys on ‘Hard Knocks’: Four Storylines We Want to See in Next Season of HBO’s NFL Staple
What about those TV ratings?
The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly star in the upcoming “Hard Knocks” five-episode season, which airs August 10:
MORE: Who took Dallas into 2021 NFL Draft?
Of course, everything is bigger in Texas, so expect this upcoming season of HBO’s long-running behind-the-scenes look at the NFL training camp to be a real doozy. Dallas is coming off an ugly 6-10 season where it started off four quarterbacks so could be an interesting take on training camp in its own right.
Here are four things we want to see in this season’s premiere of “Hard Knocks:”
Roof, Roof and, uh, more Dak
Dak Prescott is back after a horrific ankle injury that sidelined him for the final 11 games of the 2020 season, but his comeback story doesn’t end there.
Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million mega-deal with Dallas, which will see him remain in a cowboy uniform for the off-season. But contract negotiations with Prescott in previous seasons have been pretty rough and very public, and while the past is probably now between the two parties, it would be interesting to get a little insight into exactly what happened between the two sides.
Prescott, the oft-criticized quarterback, is almost certainly going to be a focal point in this year’s series. Too much of a good thing is never bad (especially when it comes to #content). He’s the biggest story in Dallas heading into a pivotal season for the franchise, so expect the cameras to be on the quarterback.
Drama head coach
Mike McCarthy seemed a little out of his element last season, his first as head coach in Dallas after a one-year absence from the gridiron. The Cowboys’ midseason sparked speculation that McCarthy would be out of a job at the end of the season, but that didn’t happen, as Jerry Jones proceeded with a lot of restraint (more on that later).
“Hard Knocks” has become more propaganda for the NFL than really hard hitting TV, but over the past few seasons we’ve definitely noticed a certain amount of drama in the coaching rooms (Hue Jackson, we’re watching you).
McCarthy’s one-season tenure in Dallas has clearly been an eventful one, even if it only lasts 16 games. That’s something you can guarantee going into the season.
Jerrah (and his yacht)
Jerry Jones is the NFL’s most recognizable owner, so there’s little doubt that he’ll have a part in this year’s series.
The vocal owner is known for his polarizing and controversial selection decisions, and he hasn’t been afraid to confuse it with the media in the past, especially when the ‘Boys are struggling. And boy did the Cowboys ride the battle bus in 2020. (Or perhaps the battle yacht, if Jones’ maritime adventures are any indication.)
A potentially unfiltered Jones on a premium cable network series? Sign us up.
The star rookie
Before taking a snapshot for Dallas, Micah Parsons is already one of Dallas’ most entertaining and outspoken players.
Although Parsons was tagged with the dreaded “character issues” flag en route to the NFL Draft, no real off-the-field issues have cropped up between his time at Penn State. Playing in the midst of Dallas’ defense under the new DC Dan Quinn in one of the nation’s largest markets? That’s something worth looking into 2021.
A little more insight into his personality would be a welcome sight, especially for a player who could really change the view of Dallas’ defense in the 2021 season.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/cowboys-on-hard-knocks-next-season/13fv5uppqm9iv1u2s7ctaod1pc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]