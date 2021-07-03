England vs Pakistan ODI at Lord’s to play amid a packed house | Cricket





The 2nd ODI between England and Pakistan, to be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on 10 July, will now be played amid a packed house. More than 31,000 fans are allowed to attend the cricket match between the two teams. The Marylebone Cricket Club, which owns Lord’s, confirmed on Friday that they have obtained government approval for full capacity at the stadium. Also read: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismisses Angela Merkel’s Covid concerns over increased crowds at Wembley As well as being at full capacity, the COVID restrictions will not apply to Lords during this match, but risk mitigation measures are still in place including testing and tracing, hand sanitization and face covering worn when they move on the ground,” the MCC said. “To have England’s first ODI at the home of cricket in nearly two years and in front of a packed crowd will be truly memorable,” added MCC chief executive Guy Lavender. Under the rules mentioned in a report in the AP news agency, cardholders for the 2nd ODI between England and Pakistan must show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. They can also be admitted with proof of immunity from a positive test within the past six months, but not within the past 10 days. England and Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20Is from July 8. After the limited-overs series, England will play a test series of five games against India from August 2. (with AP inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/england-vs-pakistan-odi-at-lord-s-to-be-played-amid-full-capacity-crowd-101625239641613.html

