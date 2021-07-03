2021 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooke Despriet, Lambert





I was a little nervous about a whole new team and I didn’t know what to expect, Despriet said, but out of all four years I was in high school, this was the strongest team. Even kids who weren’t in the state lineup were so awesome. Even though we didn’t win, at the end of the day I feel like we had the best team. Despriet and Katie Lewis became the oldest girls on the team and became captains of the team. Not only did Lewis and Despriet become close friends during their time on the Longhorns tennis team, but Lewis became Despriet’s lucky charm. If she started to play badly, she would get Lewis’s attention and make sure she came to watch the rest of the game. I didn’t want to give the impression that I was in charge, so I reminded them that everyone is equal and no one is worse than the other, Despriet said. We are all part of a team and we need everyone. Hopefully they felt that way too. Leadership in a team was not something Despreit had practiced a lot with. Despriet said she used to chase her sister Taylor Despriet on the tennis court. Although she always competed with her sister, she looked up to her immensely. Now that Despriet leaves behind a young Longhorns team, she hopes to be remembered as a role model to them, as her sister was to her. I’d say no matter how bad your results can be at times, just keep going and be patient with the process, Despriet said. Hopefully your hard work will be rewarded. With the oldest Despriet playing collegiate tennis for Southwestern University in Texas, Sewanee College of the South gets its newest player in Brooke Despriet. It was a school I knew I liked, so I spoke to the coach, Despriet said. It was one of the best calls I’ve had. He was so nice, he spoke so highly of all his players. He told me they are a very close team. They travel all the time, which is very important to me. It’s all such a great group of people. For the 5-year-old girl who first fell in love with tennis, collegiate play finally fulfills a lifelong dream for Despriet. How cool that I got to play in tournaments against the best girls in the country and now I get the chance to keep playing to get better, said Despriet. Though her time with Lambert is coming to an end, Despriet doesn’t think Lamberts will end as one of the top tennis programs in the state anytime soon. Next year they have a chance to win everything, Despriet said. The team we played against this year was also very good, but I mean, if we can find new players who are good, I think we have a serious chance.

