Tom Reich, Pioneering Baseball and Hockey Agent, Dies at Age 82 | national

Thomas M. Reich, a trailblazing baseball agent with a lavish, oversized personality who helped players make millions of dollars in the early years of free agency, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 82.
In December 2019, Reich was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Tom Reich attended the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne law school, then became a lawyer in Pittsburgh. He started out as an agent in 1970 representing pitcher Dock Ellis, who had a salary of $13,000 at a time when players were still fighting to gain free agency.
Early clients included Dave Parker, John Candelaria and Manny Sanguillen of the Pirates. Among his first stars was Joe Morgan, who became a Hall of Famer and remained a lifelong friend.
The racism factor was terrible for the players at the time, Reich told the Sports Business Journal in 2004. There were many incidents in Pittsburgh and other places that were not melodramatic. They were real. The Spanish players then started to become a factor. Of course, the infusion of numbers and talent is now extraordinary. But there were many problems then. I was a fiery guy.
With a beard that he sometimes grew out, especially after he went gray, Reich was one of the more colorful figures in baseball and became influential as salaries rose after arbitrator Peter Seitz’s decision in December 1975 that led to free choice.
Reich, Jerry Kapstein and Dick Moss were among the most notable agents to drive the free agent market in its early days, courted by owners and general managers who coveted their players.
“Bring them some iron! Reich liked to say, his Pittsburgh accent is fully visible.
In February 1982, he negotiated the first contract with an average salary of $2 million, George Fosters $10.2 million, five-year deal with the New York Mets. Among his other clients were Jack Clark, Sammy Sosa, Mo Vaughn and John Wetteland.
Reich, more than others, had a flair that he displayed in the restaurants and bars where baseball officials congregated. Chili Davis, a customer, called him while he was dining out and asked what wines to order.
Reich dated actress Jennifer ONeill, who remained a friend after they were no longer in a romantic relationship.
Reich led an itinerant life, owning an apartment in New York City and a house in Los Angeles, while also traveling back and forth to Pittsburgh, where he maintained ties and returned repeatedly. He kept several television sets at his home so that he could watch several of his clients at once.
Reich became a back channel negotiator with fellow agents Randy Hendricks and Ron Shapiro during the 7 1/2-month baseball strike that began in August 1995, speaking with owners at a time when relations with the players’ association management and the Major League Baseball was the most important factor. most tense.
All that will bring to war is an apocalypse that will engulf everyone, including owners trying to break the union, Reich told The Associated Press.
He branched out into hockey, where his most accomplished client was Mario Lemieux.
Reich also mentored several young agents who later broke up and went on their own, most notably Adam Katz, Craig Landis and Chuck Berry, as well as Rick Shapiro, who became director of the players’ association.
He is survived by PK Reich, his third wife; first wife Carole; second wife Judy; daughter Shannon; and brother Sam. A son, David, died of cancer in 2019.
