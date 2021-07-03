Gujarat’s super six women make it to the Olympics

By Pranjal Protim Boruah

Gujarat excels in the field of sports. And again it’s the girls who are in charge.

Against the backdrop of the Gujarat government’s gigantic Olympic dream, six female athletes from the state – Elavenil Valarivan, Ankita Raina, Maana Patel along with para-athletes Parul Parmar, Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel – have virtually booked their tickets to the Tokyo Games. , ending a 61-year wait for the state to find an Olympian.

While Rome 1960 was more famous for the late Milkha Singh’s near miss in the 400m, the Games also saw Gujarat’s last competitor in the biggest sports arena with Govind Sawant being part of the silver medal winning hockey team.

Before that, wrestler Shankarrao Thorat was part of the contingent at the 1936 Berlin Games.

More than six decades later, an exciting group of female sports stars will rekindle the romance of the state with its biggest sports venue, as Gujarat builds the infrastructure that could see them register for the Olympics in the not-so-distant future – a miracle unfolding. will unfold in the future.

Ravinder Kishen Raina, Ankita’s father, was categorical in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision. “We all know that his dream was to make Gujarat a sporting powerhouse and for that he started the Shaktidoot program. I think that arrangement took the financial burden off the parents’ shoulders and helped their children to play. The results are there to see,” said Raina senior. “As parents we do our best, we also make sacrifices, but even then it is difficult for us to arrange the finances necessary to reach this level. Therefore, I think the support from the Gujarat government was a godsend for us,” he added.

Echoing the sentiment, Saroja Valarivan, mother of ace shooter Elavenil, said: “The Gujarat government has supported us so much that Elavenil has made it a point to represent the state at national events, despite offers from others. She was very clear about it.”

Ms. Valarivan also believed that family support was essential for a girl to pursue her dream. “Both me and my husband were happy to let our child chase her dream. I think that’s very important, especially in a conservative society like us,” she added.

There is no end to the joy for the Patel family and it shows in the trials and tribulations that Maana, one of India’s top swimmers, has endured. And Aanal Patel, Maana’s mother, was understandably proud of her baby who refused to grow up – and give up.

“I think meeting Michael Phelps (in 2019) was a turning point in her career. He could empathize with Maana’s struggle and inspired her to take it on,” Aanal said.

“To be honest, no one thought she would make it. She believed in herself,” she says.

Impossible is nothing, as they say.



Elavenil ValarivanElavenil Valarivan

(Shoot)

She was barely out of her teens when Elavenil Valarivan was christened the world’s No. 1 in the 10m air rifle event. And why not, she has two ISSF World Cup gold medals and an Asian Shooting Championship gold medal to add to her impressive list of four ISSF Junior World Cup gold medals.

Now, at the age of 21, the student from Bhavan’s College in the city who hits the bull’s eye after being taken under wing by London Olympics bronze medalist and ace shooter, Gagan Narang, will have a billion hopes for a coveted Olympic medal and marking an important chapter for an athlete who picked up the sport by accident, but then wrote an impressive turnout through sheer dedication. And if Elavenil manages to keep her nerves under control and not get overwhelmed by the opportunity, don’t be surprised to see a shiny medal around her neck.

Meaning Patel

(Swimming)

Frankly, Maana Patel was supposed to board the flight to Rio five years ago. The reason, maybe pooh-pooh, isn’t hard to see: She broke the record books and then rewrote it in no time. But fate had other plans for the teenager, who was left disappointed when he missed the Olympic bus.

While Tokyo was still a distant dream, those close to her will vouch that it was not far off. An unfortunate shoulder injury pulled her back – in the gait of uncertainty – but strong family support, coupled with timely professional help, saw Maana come back with a string of results. Her impressive performance helped her earn a Universality Quota as she became the first Indian woman and third swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

But she had her share of challenges, and her daunting fighting spirit saw her take the swimming club by surprise when she wrote an unlikely miracle that shocked even her closest companion: her mother.

parmarine hair

(for badminton)

In the modern world of glitz and glamour, Gandhinagar’s Parul Parmar brings an old-fashioned charm that not only left her vulnerable and busy fighting for rights that should have been hers in the nonexistent ideal world. But the harshness of reality had prepared Parul to triumph over various adversities. Although her single-minded focus on the sport and avoiding the razzmatazz, her achievements went largely unnoticed – she has been the world No. 1 in women’s singles SL3 since 2014 and she is a two-time World Championship and two-time Asian Championship gold medalist.

For the 48-year-old, the Games are the culmination of a dream from more than a decade ago when she picked up the racket to beat the blues. As badminton makes its Paralympic debut, Parul fights against apathy and for her rights. A medal can be the perfect swan song for the indomitable spirit she needs to defeat her demons again.

Ankita Raina

(Tennis)

The gentle Ankita is an unassuming Indian number 1 in women’s tennis. But unlike her off-court personality, she has won hearts with her fierce competitiveness and made a name for herself with her perseverance. Winner of 11 singles and 18 doubles ITF titles, 2021 will be a year to remember for the 28-year-old girl from Ahmedabad who not only won her first WTA doubles crown, but also achieved her highest position in doubles (93 ) . But Ankita made her name in the annals of Indian tennis when she played a major role in guiding India to the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) play-offs for the first time in history. The year in which Ankita rode high, also made her Grand Slam debut in women’s doubles at the Australian Open and followed this season with the French Open and Wimbledon.

For the Games, Ankita will team up with the illustrious Sania Mirza in doubles. Although they will face a tough task, it is not wise to underestimate their fighting spirit. Ankita is also in the running for the singles berth by virtue of her bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Bhavina Patel

(Wheelchair table tennis)

While the sports world lamented the postponement of the Games last year, Bhavina Patel told Mirror it will be a blessing as she will have more time to hone her skills to face the best.

By choosing the paddles for fun, things started to change for Bhavina after she won a bronze medal in her first-ever national championship. Success followed and her hunger for it as she became one of the formidable forces in wheelchair table tennis.

12th in her class, the 34-year-old former Asian Championship bronze and silver medalist will need to gain experience if she hopes to make her mark at the Games.

Sonal Patel

(Wheelchair table tennis)

She aspired to become a teacher, but a twist of fate put the paddles in Sonal Patel’s hands and the 33-year-old city dweller couldn’t stop as she won numerous international medals for her country.

Inspired by her husband Ramesh Chaudhari who is a para table tennis player herself, it was love and support that has seen Sonal overcome life’s challenges to become a force to be reckoned with in the sport. While ranked 20th in the world, Sonal is confident she will be in the top 10 in her category, but for now she is focused on making her Olympic debut memorable.