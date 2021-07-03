Sports
Joe Maddon Supports Shohei Ohtani in Throwing and Hitting in All-Star Game
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Fans hoping Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will pitch and punch in the All-Star Game can get their wish.
Angels manager Joe Maddon wants Ohtani to do both in the July 13 midsummer classic in Denver and has discussed this with Tampa Bay Rays skipper Kevin Cash, who will lead the American League squad.
Maddon said seeing Ohtani both do and compete in the Home Run Derby on July 12 at Coors Field would attract even non-baseball fans. That is why he advocates showing Ohtani as much as possible.
“Shohei’s maximum participation within limits is the right thing for me to do,” Maddon said before Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. “What more could you want? We have to do it in a way that will not be destructive in any way.
“To make him both throw and hit, you have to relax a little bit, the DH rule. I think they’re willing to do that kind of thing.”
Ohtani was selected by fans on Thursday-evening for his first All-Star Game as starting designated batter for the AL. He remained coy through his translator about what the plans would be for him during the game.
“I think as players we are all pieces of the puzzle and it’s all up to the manager how he’s going to decide to use me. That’s all I can say for now,” Ohtani said. “It’s a pretty big milestone. I want the team to win first. As long as I keep performing and help the team win, I felt that being selected as an All-Star should come naturally to me.”
The Japanese two-way sensation leads the majors with 28 home runs and 49 extra-base hits. On the mound, the righthander is 3-1 in 12 starts with a 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts. His .194 opponents’ batting average would be third in the AL if he had enough innings to qualify.
Ohtani was voted June’s AL Player of the Month on Friday, the first time he received the monthly honor. He hit .309 with 13 homeruns and 23 RBI’s, and went 2-0 with 33 strikeouts in five pitching starts. He ended the month with a homering in 11 of the last 14 games.
Maddon spoke to Cash last weekend when Los Angeles was in Tampa Bay for a three-game run. Maddon said talks with Cash will continue, with Angels general manager Perry Minasian also playing a role. Conversations between the All-Star manager and teams are common, especially when it comes to the pitching staff and whether someone is pitching the weekend before the game.
Ohtani also made his case for Cash with a 453-foot homerun from the right-field D-ring at Tropicana Field in the first game of the series on June 25. That was only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998.
Ahead of the All-Star Game, Ohtani has more pressing matters, such as trying to come back from a tough outing in his final pitching start. He was charged with a career-high seven runs in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday against the New York Yankees, his worst start of the year.
Ohtani said no decision has yet been made on when he would make his next start. If he stays on track, it could be Tuesday or Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox.
