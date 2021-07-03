Purdue Football Recruitment: Curtis Deville Jr. commits!

Curtis Deville Jr., a 3*, 61, 190 lb. wide receiver from Iowa, Louisiana, gave his oral commitment to the Purdues 2022 recruiting class this afternoon.

Deville chose Purdue over offers from Louisville, State of Florida, and numerous G5 teams. His commitment gives Purdue a robust 13 commitments in the 2022 class and is the third commitment from Louisiana-based Boilermakers. Special teams coach Marty Biagi has been working on the bayou.

What he brings to the table

Athletics and everything that comes with it. He also plays basketball and is a decorated athlete. As a track athlete, he has a 62 high jump and walked one leg on Iowa High Schools 3A State Championship 4×100 relay team.

On the football field, he is a border receiver. He uses his jumping ability to his advantage and is adept at winning 50/50 balls. Basically, put him on an island and if the defense doesn’t provide security help, throw him as high as you can and see what happens.

Running his route (at least what I’ve seen on limited film) is a work in progress, and he’s more running fast, jumping high than a technician at the moment. It’s easier to teach someone to run routes than to teach them to run fast and jump high, so that doesn’t bother me. He has an intriguing advantage, but it will be interesting to see what he looks like when he faces similar athletes. It’s hard to judge when he’s by far the best athlete on the pitch in 3A football (see Markell Jones). In terms of speed, he has a smooth easy speed, but doesn’t seem to be an explosive player at short speeds. That’s fine for the border position.

What his dedication means to Purdue

In theory, he is the first wide receiver commit for the 2022 class. In practice he is second because I think Terence Thomas also ends up on the wide receiver. I’d say this commitment should round out the Purdues 2022 receiver board, but it’s a safe bet that Brohm and company are taking at least 1 more receiver.

One thing that reinforces this commitment is that Purdue is out of the Omar Cooper league. Cooper is a 4* wide receiver from Lawrence North, and has a similar game to Deville. To me, Cooper is the more polished receiver and will make his way onto the field sooner than Deville, but I’ll give the nod to Deville, in terms of athleticism and long-term advantage.

Comparison

He is similar in athletic background, position and style of play to Preston Terrell’s 2021 recruit. I expect both of them to compete for the job at the border-wide receiver once David Bell enlists in the NFL.

What’s next?

Hard to say. It is possible that Purdue landed 3 more recruits while I was typing this article. The secondary could use some work, and Lorenzell Dubose, a 3* corner prospect from Louisiana would be a nice addition. Purdue received its first official visit in early June, and State of Oregon recently got a visit, but Oklahoma is looming in the hunt for the talented corner.

Steven Sannieniola is another name to keep an eye on. Purdue received an official visit from Maryland 3* safety at the end of June and it turns out to be a 3 team race between Purdue, West Virginia and Vandy.

Those two guys aside, I have no idea what the next step is, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw this class with over 15 commitments at the end of July.