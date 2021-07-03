Sports
Mercurial Kyrgios happy to be ‘relatable’ entertainer than tennis god
LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) – Wimbledon is Nick Kyrgios’ first tournament since the Australian Open and only his third since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the Tour last year, but the unseeded showman has shown hardly any signs of rust after he burst into the third round.
Kyrgios’ match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will only be his ninth of the year, but he sent a warning when he ousted 21st seeded Ugo Humbert in the first round in what was the Australian’s first game on grass in two years used to be.
Long seen as a precocious talent who always let his emotions bring out the worst in him, Kyrgios has found a way to take that burden off his shoulders and conjure up sparkling tennis at the All England Club – playing carefree with no goals.
“I just don’t put that much pressure on myself anymore, I’m okay with that. I’m okay with not winning Grand Slams,” Kyrgios said. “I know that will make a lot of people angry. ‘He should do this,’ but I shouldn’t.
“It’s not your life, it’s mine. I’m fine with just enjoying myself, putting on a show. Not everyone can be a (Roger) Federer or (Novak) Djokovic. These are athletes who once in the ten years inspire millions of people, they are just gods.
“You have to have some people, I think, who are recognizable, who can make people watch other fans, like people who are just normal. I feel like I’m one of those people.”
That has been seen with members of the crowd coaching him in between points.
“I’m quite lighthearted. Yes, they know it’s a bit of a show. They just want entertainment at the end of the day,” he added.
Auger-Aliassime defeated Kyrgios in a close match in their only meeting two years ago at Queen’s Club, but the 20-year-old doesn’t take things lightly.
“Nick is a great player, a great entertainer. I think he’s good for tennis. He seems focused and has been playing well the last few games,” said the Canadian. “He has everything a player needs to play well, especially on grass, he serves great.”
Eight-time champion Federer returns to Center Court for his third-round match against the last British man standing: 29th-seeded Cameron Norrie.
While the Swiss can usually count on the support of most of the crowd no matter where he plays, there could be more of a split on Saturday.
“I understand if they’re cheering him on and if it’s for me it’s because of the past 20 years and all the big wins I’ve had here,” Federer said of his confrontation with the Queen’s Club runner-up.
“But enough now, he has to go outside. I have to go on,” he added with a laugh.
American teenager Coco Gauff will be looking to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time when she takes on Slovenian Kaja Juvan, while top-class Ash Barty takes on Czech Katerina Siniakova.
Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev, the men’s second seed, faces 2017 finalist Marin Cilic.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; adaptation by Pritha Sarkar
