Watch TV in what the United States calls a “model” shelter, where immigrant children play | Voice of America

Pomona, CA – A teenager chases a soccer ball on a lawn. Dorms were organized in small pods with TVs in each section. Some children are reading in the crib, while others are playing cards with rescuers nearby.

Friday’s Biden administration rarely looked into an emergency shelter open to children of immigrants only crossing the US-Mexico border, calling the California facility a model for its large site. That’s right.

Health and Welfare Secretary Xavier Becerra, who cares for migrant children, was accompanied by an official selected on a tour of a shelter for nearly 1,400 children at the Los Angeles County Trade Fair in Pomona. Two Associated Press journalists were allowed to accompany them and shared tour notes and photos with other media outlets as part of the pool arrangements.

This facility was unlike the situation reported in other emergency shelters. The children complained that they had little smelly food, little outdoor recreation space, and had to sleep without doing anything and not knowing when they would be released to their relatives. In the United States.

“I think this is a model,” Besera told reporters after visiting the Pomona facility, which has an air-conditioned 2,787-square-foot room with food balls and a ping-pong table, wooden blocks and other games. It was. A large Spanish sign above the room’s front door reads “Welcome,” “Hope,” and “Love.”

In a room full of caseworkers, Besera spoke to the children in Spanish about when they could reunite with their families.

“We are trying to do this as quickly as possible, but in a safe way,” he said.

Children can access the call center within 4 hours of arrival at the shelter. The call center is a room with brightly colored pictures of butterflies and sea creatures. You can then call your family twice a week.

Next to the bell area, there were blue, pink and silver stars covering the wall. Officials said officials placed a star with the child’s name upon discharge from the facility.

We’re running out of space, Becerra says.

Cribs are on display at the emergency shelter for immigrant children on July 2, 2021 in Pomona, California.

In an emergency, evacuation shelter employees wander through the dormitories and outdoor areas. Teachers at the Pomona Unified School District offer each child a 90-minute lesson twice a week to improve their English in half the time.

According to Besera, the Pomona site, with its existing buildings and green spaces, has several advantages over sites such as Fort Bliss Army Base near El Paso, Texas, without government housing as a tent camp. Was built from. Proponents said Fort Bliss, which Bethera visited a few days ago without permission from the media to accompany him, was particularly problematic.

“It’s not easy to get something like this up and running right away, but you’ll find it’s a healthy and safe place for kids,” Besera said of the Pomona facility.

When tens of thousands of children crossed the border alone, the government set up temporary shelters this spring. Of the 14 centers that opened, two were closed because they did not meet government standards. Others are closing as more children are released with American families and more advanced care facilities.

Emergency shelters are widely seen as improving border security facilities full of children, but the Byden administration is troubled by unlicensed centers where migrant children are not immediately reunited with American families. We are under pressure to allay our concerns. Causes anxiety and panic attacks.

Republicans say the administration has been caught in line with the border terms and that President Joe Biden’s immigration policies have encouraged the arrival of unaccompanied children. In March, almost 19,000 unaccompanied children were collected along the border, a record.

Proponents say there is no shelter that can replace families and recognized facilities when it comes to caring for children. They say the emergency site was intended as a safe place to house children for weeks to give the government time to contact their relatives and examine them closely. Those who do not have a family in the United States should be sent to a nationally licensed facility.

Xavier Becerra, executive director of the Department of Health and Human Services, looks at a star wall for every child released at an emergency shelter for migrant children in Pomona, California, on July 2, 2021. I will.

As of this week, the average length of stay in temporary housing was 37 days, and the facility’s network was filled to just over half its capacity, according to data from health and wellness services obtained by AP.

More than half of the 5,300 children in emergency care have close relatives such as parents and grandparents. According to the data, no such contact has been established for a third of young people on these sites.

Karina Ramos, an immigration attorney at the California Immigration Advocacy Law Center, visits Pomona’s shelter twice a week. According to the Besera agency, more than half of the 2,605 children who came there have been reunited with their families.

“The main question is, ‘When are you going home?'” Ramos said. This is “obviously understandable”.

However, Ramos said the children were generally not dissatisfied. Most of Pomona’s facilities are teenage boys, with fewer than 300 children under the age of 12. Most come from Guatemala and Honduras.

“This is definitely not Fort Bliss,” Ramos said. “Children are generally active, they are happy and come to talk to us.”

A report of an interview conducted by a lawyer from March to early June and filed in a Los Angeles federal court said more than 12 migrant children desperately wanted to leave the emergency facility. According to one account, a teenage girl stayed in Fort Bliss for nearly 60 days and relied on eating only popsicles and juice because the food was gross.

Becerra said the addition of mental, entertaining, educational and mental health services has improved the condition in recent weeks. The Fort Bliss shelter was also converted into a more kid-friendly pod system with a single bed instead of a double bed. More caseworkers have been added, accelerating family reintegration.

With the progress, Bethera said the number of children his agency cares for has dropped from more than 22,000 to just over 14,400, and more than half are in accredited shelters. His agency said it would keep Pomona and Fort Bliss open and close four emergency facilities this summer.