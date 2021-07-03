Team India wants Prithvi Shaw as opener in England | Cricket News





six to eight weeks out for shin splints

MUMBAI: Opener Shubman Gill will take a flight home and board with two shin splints — medial tibial stress syndrome — resulting from stress-related workloads.

That has sparked a debate over who should replace him in England. Mayank Agarwal, who had a prolific run as an opener between 2018 and 2019, is part of the 24-man squad that traveled to England. Also available is Abhimanyu Easwaran from Bengal, who is part of the contingent on standby.

Easwaran is an opening batsman with 64 First Class appearances under his belt, but still without an international cap. The 25-year-old enjoyed a very successful 2018-19 season in domestic cricket but was unable to continue on the same footing next year. While always on the minds of the national selectors, a huge question arises as to whether Team India can afford to rely solely on this young man to be the ‘reserve opener’ in England over the next 70 days.

It has been learned that the Indian team would “prefer” Prithvi Shaw to be flown to England at the earliest and are expected to submit this as a formal request to the BCCI.

Prithvi returned home after disappointing tours of New Zealand and Australia to unleash absolute fury in this season’s Vijay Hazare one-day matches, becoming the first cricketer ever to score more than 800 runs in a single edition of the tournament . In doing so, he also broke MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s record of highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A pursuit, marking his return to India’s whiteball team that toured Sri Lanka.

“Here’s a batsman in absolute form right now, playing an insignificant series (in Sri Lanka) while he can be in England and the team will have a cushion to fall back on. It’s been five days now and the selectors haven’t even blinked yet,” say sources following the developments.

The team sees KL Rahul as a possible replacement in the middle bracket, but certainly not as an opener at the moment.

The Indian team’s main concern, and rightly so, is the prospect of Rohit Sharma or Mayank Agarwal not being available for a single test or more in the coming months. ‘What do they do then? Just fall back on Easwaran in a series as important as this one?’ add resources.

While there’s no arguing that Prithvi should go to England if the team wants him around, BCCI officials, who had gathered in Mumbai for “administration-related work” for the past three days, have called the national voters have not yet been given a boost.

“As opposed to having to fall back on a batsman (Easwaran) who last played his part on the First Class circuit more than two seasons ago and haven’t seen much lately, wouldn’t it be wiser to have a batsman (Prithvi) who is in form and the elements of his battle are already well documented? The team knows Prithvi, understands Prithvi. If they think he should be in England then there is no reason why the BCCI should not send him” , say those in the know.

The BCCI clearly needs to make a quick decision as Shaw is currently in Sri Lanka and will have to go through all the quarantine protocols before he can join the team should he be packed up to England.

