Why did field hockey never take off in Canada and the US?





It’s no secret that ice hockey is one of the most popular sports in both Canada and the United States. The all-action game guarantees adrenaline-fuelled action, which has long piqued the interest of sports fans. Despite sharing similar basic principles, field hockey continues to operate in the shadow of its rink-based variants. Of course, there are stylistic differences between the two, but there is a huge difference in popularity that is somewhat mind-boggling. With that, let’s see why field hockey never got off the ground in Canada and the US. A lack of popularity hinders professional success Hockey has the key components needed to become a popular sport in Canada and the US. While America is at the forefront of ice hockey, it lags somewhat behind other continents in the development of field variants. According to Field Hockey BC, hockey is the world’s second largest team sport, played in more than 100 countries. Of these, however, very few regions compete at the highest level on the international stage. Source: Unsplash At the time of writing, Asia, Australasia and Europe are the leading continents in the hockey scene, as evidenced by their previous success at the Summer Olympics. To date, India has won eight gold medals in hockey, the most of any country. The Netherlands, on the other hand, has collected the most medals, with 17 awards since 1908. In comparison, Canada has none, while the US has two bronze medals to its name. However, those fortunes could change at the 2020 Olympics, with Canada +6600 in Funbet sports betting to be the outright winners in the men’s hockey event, starting June 16. Off-Field Factors Didn’t Help Canada and the US have a strong ice hockey contingent, with the Canadian Hockey League and national hockey leagueare two of the world’s most popular divisions. Therefore, few can argue that American sports fans are not fond of hockey, but that appeal seems to start and end with ice hockey. Unfortunately for field hockey, matching or surpassing ice hockey’s popularity isn’t on the horizon, but it’s not just because of a lack of spectator interest. Source: Unsplash According to Stickhandling Pro, field hockey is primarily a fall game in north america, meaning it competes with ice hockey, the NHL, soccer, and many other sports. This consumer-friendly choice means fans have options for real-time sports viewing. As such, fewer spectators results in less demand from a broadcast, marketing and sponsorship perspective. This in turn affects the finances that come into field hockey, and as such makes it nearly impossible for the sport to enjoy mainstream popularity in Canada and the US. Difficulty reaching the mainstream audience Field hockey, which is ruled by Field Hockey Canada in Canada, is undoubtedly popular in the country and in the United States. However, it appeals in a playful capacity and not from the viewer’s point of view. Because the sport lacks financial support, it is difficult for the activity to break into the mainstream sports market, and that prevents hockey from fulfilling its potential.

