Girl power from Gujarat in Tokyo-facing India contingent | Ahmedabad News

Six Gujarat Women Enjoy Their Success With Olympic

Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel (right) celebrate their participation in the Tokyo Paralympic Games

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has produced several cricketers who have served the country with distinction over the years. However, the state has left no mark on representing the country in the Olympics. That may now change.As many as three athletes, all women, will represent India in various disciplines at the Tokyo Olympics. The quadrennial event, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place from July 23 to August 8. Three more will represent the country at the Paralympic Games scheduled a little later.Ankita Raina will represent India in women’s doubles tennis alongside Sania Mirza, while swimming sensation Maana Patel will compete in the 100m backstroke. Shooting star Elavenil Valarivan will aim for victory in the 10m air rifle event both mixed and individually.At the Paralympics, which will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5, the three athletes from Gujarat who made the move are Parul Parmar in para badminton and Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel in para table tennis.The last time an athlete from Gujarat represented India at the Olympics was men’s hockey player Govindrao Sawant at the 1960 Rome Olympics, according to information provided by CV Som, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities of the Government of Gujarat . Before that, Shankarrao Thorat had represented pre-independent India in wrestling at the 1936 Olympics. Both belonged to Baroda.Prime Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated the six athletes and wished them success at the Olympics.In a press statement, Rupani said Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ long-standing policy of motivating Gujarat’s youth for sports through programs like Khel Mahakumbh is now bearing fruit. This is the result of state governments’ policies of encouraging, assisting and training youth in sports over the past two decades.If Gujarat can register its presence in the Olympics after decades, the credit will go to some of the female athletes who have worked hard to make it possible. The six athletes have been successful in their respective careers so far and are overjoyed at the chance to represent the country on the biggest podium.Ankita Raina will represent India in women’s doubles tennis along with Sania Mirza. Speaking to TOI after her selection for the quadrennial event, Ankita said: It’s a dream come true. I don’t think I can express my feelings in words. Every athlete plays and trains every day in pursuit of the Olympic dream and for me it is no longer a dream. It’s a reality. I am happy and looking forward to participating in the Olympics. I will be scheduling practice sessions in the UK after Wimbledon is over and plan to head to Tokyo from the UK from now on. Swimming sensation Maana Patel, whose career has been plagued by injuries, will compete in the 100m backstroke. Maana got the nod through the Universality Nomination qualifier. The 21-year-old told TOI that I am extremely excited and excited to represent my country at the Olympics. I really want to perform well, set a personal record and put on a good show. The swimmer recently won gold in the 100m and silver in the 50m at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Shooting star Elavenil Valarivan will aim for victory in the 10m air rifle event both mixed and individually. The 21-year-old girl from Ahmedabad, who is currently training in Croatia, said that I was very happy when I received the information from NRAI. The ultimate dream of every athlete is to represent the country in the Olympics. I was waiting for that moment. I am grateful to Gagan Narang, my mentor and my coach. I will work hard to make my country proud. At the Paralympics, the three athletes from Gujarat who made the cut are 48-year-old Parul Parmar in para badminton, and Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel in para table tennis.

Parabadminton player Parul Parmar, number one in the SL3 category, told TOI that I was waiting for para-badminton to be included in the Paralympics. My dream is to compete in the Paralympics and win a medal for the country. I have medals at the World Para Badminton Championship and Asian Para Games, but since para badminton was not part of the Paralympic Games, I have not been able to participate in it until now. Bhavina Patel (35) and Sonal Patel (34) will compete in the TTF4 category. The duo started the sport with the Blind Peoples Association (BPA) 13 years ago when they were students of ITI for People with Disabilities.

Born in Mehsana, Bhavina said that every athlete dreams of representing the country at the biggest sporting event in the world. I am currently eighth in my category in the world which helped me qualify for the Paralympics. The practice has been rigorous and we follow a strict timetable and diet, she said.

Sonal, who is from near Viramgam, said she would not have reached this place without the support and encouragement of their families. It’s a dream come true, but I know we live up to expectations. My exposure in recent years in the international arena would help put me in good stead, Sonal said.