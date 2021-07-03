Marlins vs. Braves – Game Recap – July 2, 2021





ATLANTA — Marlins starter Pablo Lpez was ejected after killing Ronald Acua Jr. with his first pitch, leading to the lone run when the Atlanta Braves won 1-0 against Miami on Friday-evening. Atlanta got only two hits and still won the third in a row. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acua. Miami pitcher Jos Urea was thrown out after nailing Acua with his first pitch in 2018 and Lpez couldn’t hold out any longer. Lpez was ejected for hitting Acua in the back of the left arm and manager Don Mattingly was also soon ejected for arguing on behalf of his pitchers. They stayed on the field for a few minutes after being ejected to make their case to the umpires. Acua moved to third base on a single by Freddie Freemans and scored on a sac-fly by Ozzie Albies, the NL leader with 59 RBI. Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. kicked out of Miami by crew chief Dan Iassogna for arguing over Lpez’s ejection after Freeman’s hit. Drew Smyly won his career-best fourth straight start ahead of three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who improved to 40-41. The game was marked by few attacks, as the Marlins scored four hits. Miami-pitchers combined retired 18 batters through the sixth before Albies reached on an infield single to start the seventh. Ross Detwiler faced 10 batters in three innings instead of Lpez (4-5), who threw only one pitch and was charged with a loss. Anthony Bender struckout three in the fourth and fifth. Smyly (6-3) gave up three hits and two walks, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He escaped a jam with runners on first and third base in the fourth when Miguel Rojas grounded into a double play. Jess Aguilar hit Smyly for a single in the second and another in the fourth. Smyly was ready after Garrett Cooper singled in the sixth and Luke Jackson came in to end a threat with runners on first and second base when Aguilar flied out. AJ Minter, the second Atlanta pitcher from the seventh, stopped Miguel Rojas into second place, but he escaped the jam when Rojas was tagged out to third place on an infield single. Chris Martin retired Starling Marte after walking him in the eighth. Braves closer Will Smith pitched in the ninth to turn a shaky 17th save into 19 chances. The bases got loaded when Jon Berti pop-up and pinch-hitter Sandy Len flied out to end it. TRAINERS ROOM Marlins: SS Jos Devers, who has been sidelined with a right shoulder collision since mid-June, will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday. Braves: C Travis dArnaud (left thumb sprain) wears a removable cast and is right where he should be right now, said manager Brian Snitker. He does the workouts, hitting with one hand and throwing. It’s getting stronger by the day, I think that’s the most important thing, Snitker added. DArnaud is not expected back until next month. NEXT ONE Miami switches places for RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.12 ERA) and RHP Zach Thompson, with Alcantara pitching on Saturday and Thompson on Sunday. Thompson was originally scheduled as Fridays starter, but Lpez was pushed back by Thursdays rain in Philadelphia. LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 2.70) will pitch for Atlanta on Saturday with Charlie Morton going Sunday. ——

