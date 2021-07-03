Australian assistant cricket coach Jeff Vaughan’s shares his journey from Broken Hill to the top naar

From cricket in the backyard of his childhood in Broken Hill to assistant coach of the Australian team, it was a 30-year journey for Jeff Vaughan.

His love of cricket has taken him from outback NSW to Adelaide, Tasmania, and now to the top of the Australian coaching ranks.

“It’s a proud moment for me and I often think about my growth and development through the North Broken Hill Cricket Club there,” Vaughan said after his appointment Thursday as assistant coach of the Australian cricket team.

Growing up in Broken Hill

He thanks his siblings for teaching him the “patience” during his childhood that he would use during his playing days and in his coaching.

“I spent a lot of time playing cricket in the backyard in McColloch Street.

I had two older sisters, and one older sister used to bully me and let me throw only my little soft spinners at her, so I couldn’t hit much in the backyard,” he said.

But that didn’t stop him from representing South Australia for a number of years as a player, before moving on to coaching, before later becoming Tasmania’s head coach in 2020.

He will spend the next few months there before starting his new role.

A 15-year-old Jeff Vaughana at the 1990 South Australian Country Cricket Carnival with legendary cricketer Cess Starr.

“We’re here in week three of our pre-season so I’ll make sure I sort that out before I leave, have a week or two off and get into the Australian system in mid-August,” he said.

Praised by players

During his brief stint with the Tassie Tigers, which began in 2017, the incoming batting coach has received much praise from players such as Matthew Wade, who said Vaughan is, “As good a batting coach as I’ve worked with”.

“He has an amazing ability to let players make their own decisions and if it doesn’t work, he’s giving you another chance to help you find a way,” Wade said.

Matthew Wade praised Vaughan for his coaching with the Tasmanian Tigers.

Dan’s customization and care with which he treats each player is one of the key elements of Vaughan’s batting philosophy and part of the reason why he has been so successful and has now been elevated to Australia’s coaching caper.

“There is not one rule for every player, I think it develops a relationship with them, understands the player and what they are trying to achieve by giving ideas and suggestions and going on a journey of discovery with them.”

Broken Hill has grown up, the father of two still spends time in Broken Hill every year to visit his mother.

“It means a lot to me. I love everything about Broken Hill and I love staying connected.”

Jeff Vaughan spent the 2020-21 season as Tasmania's head coach.

His mother, Patricia, is one of his biggest supporters, she is very outspoken about how the game should be run and played.

“Pat will have a problem with some umpires, I think. She’ll tell me to go to the strike group and watch the ball and move their feet.”

From here and beyond

Broken Hill’s backyard bowler turned batting coach looks forward to what the future holds in his new role.

“It’s like the dream of every little kid who loves cricket.

“They have a desire to represent their country at the age of five or six and pull the baggy green.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t good enough to do that.