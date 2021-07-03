GIRLS’ TENNIS NOTEBOOK: Several Earn All-State Recognition | Sport





Eleven area girls recently received All-State recognition from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Floyd Central sophomore Millie Meunier was a second-team All-State selection in singles. Meunier went 16-3 during the regular season while playing number 1 singles for the Highlanders. In the postseason, she helped Floyd to section and regional titles before losing to Jasper in the semi-state. New Albany senior Layne Burke and sophomore Lily Meyer, who played No. 1 doubles for the Bulldogs, also garnered second-team recognition in all states. Burke and Meyer won section and regional titles before losing in the state quarterfinals to finish with a 24-2 record. Meanwhile, Charlestown senior Skylar Cochran, Floyd Central freshman Libby Banet, New Albany sophomore Claire Meyer and Providence senior Emma Kaelin were All-State honorable mentions in singles. Jeffersonvilles Evelyn Minton and Loran Halstead, as well as Providences Ally Gray and Reese Carver, garnered All-State commendation in doubles. All 11 of those girls were also named on the IHSTeCAs District 8 team. Burke and Minton also earned Academic All-State recognition from IHSTeCA, along with Mintons teammates Lydia Kittrell and Joselen Lopez. Meanwhile, New Albany and Providence were winners of the Academic All-State Team. . IHSTeCA ALL-DISTRICT 8 singles: Ashlie Wilson & Kathryn Wilson (Columbus North); Millie Meunier & Libby Banet (Floyd Central); Heidi Kane (East Central); Claire Meyer (New Albany); Emma Kaelin (Providence); Teresa Wanstrath & Mimi Wilder (Oldenburg Academy); Brooke Schafstall (Seymour); Reagan Brown (Jennings County); Skylar Cochran (Charlestown). Double: Jaline Tay-Tiffany Fu (Columbus North); Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (New Albany); Emma Back – Evelyn Storms (Oldenburg Academy); Ally Gray – Reese Carver (Providence); Evelyn Minton-Loran Halstead (Jeffersonville); Mallory Moore – Avery Ragon (Seymour). Coach of the Year: Kendal Hammel (Columbus North). . HIGHLANDERS, DOGS, DEVILS GARNER HHC HONORS Meunier and Banet were also named first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference in singles, along with Claire Meyer. Burke and Lily Meyer also earned that recognition in doubles. Kittrell and her teammate, Addie Rose Scott, received an honorable mention in singles, as did New Albanys Natalie Saydera. . ALL-HHC singles Millie Meunier (Floyd Central); Claire Meyer (New Albany); Libby Banet (Floyd Central); Brooke Schafstall (Seymour); Reagan Brown (Jennings County); Sandy Cerino (Seymour). Honorable Mention: Addie Rose Scott (Jeffersonville); Natalie Saydera (New Albany); Lydia Kittrell (Jeffersonville); Tatum Brown (Jennings County); Kirby Hall (Seymour); Emily Duncan (Bedford NL). doubles Lily Meyer-Layne Burke (New Albany); Isabella Stigall-Mallory Pride (BNL). Honorable Mention: Mallory Moore-Avery Ragon (Seymour); Liz Ertel-Sydney Carson (Jennings County). . SINN NAMED SAC MOP Henryvilles Malorie Sinn was named the Southern Athletic Conferences Most Outstanding Player. Sinn went 4-0 against SAC league last season on No. 1 singles for the Hornets. Lanesville sweeps the rest of the honors, while South Centrals Bethany Brown was named Coach of the Year. . ALL-SAC Number 1 singles: Malorie Sinn (Henryville) 4-0. No. 2 single beds: Morgan Bell (Lanesville) 4-0. No. 3 singles: Grace Campbell (Lanesville) 4-0. No. 1 doubles: Linzie Wernert-Emma Campbell (Lanesville) 4-0. No. 2 double: Gracie Adams-Liz Turner (Lanesville) 3-0. Most notable player: Malorie Sinn (Henryville). Coach of the Year: Bethany Brown (South Central). Final standings teams: Lanesville 4-0, Borden 2-2, Henryville 2-2, South Central 2-2, New Washington 0-4. . A PIRATE, DRAGON & COMMONLY NAMED ALL-MSC Cochran, Silver Creeks Harper Ramsey and Clarksvilles Aaliyah Taylor were the first-team favorites of the All-Mid-Southern Conference. Charlestowns Maci Vaughn and Silver Creeks Meredith Voigt received an honorable mention. . ALL-MSC First team: Lyla Waskom & Grace Routt (Scottsburg); Kennedy Abner & Samantha Calhoun (Salem); Kaleigh Earhart & Mykenzee Graham (East); Emily Bowen & Olivia Wise (North Harrison); Skylar Cochran (Charlestown); Harper Ramsey (Silver Creek); Mayci Furnish (Austin); McKenzie Hess (Corydon Central); Aaliyah Taylor (Clarksville); Hannah Hackman (Brownstown Central). Honorable Mention: Olivia Fugate & Brinley Soloe (Scottsburg); Natlie Baker (Salem); Emily Smith (East); Isabelle Nordhoff (North Harrison); Maci Vaughn (Charlestown); Meredith Voigt (Silver Creek); Sarah Robbins (Austin); Kimi Wolfe (Corydon Central).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsandtribune.com/sports/girls-tennis-notebook-several-earns-all-state-recognition/article_97c55a90-dad6-11eb-941d-7774c396657b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos