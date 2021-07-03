GIRLS’ TENNIS NOTEBOOK: Several Earn All-State Recognition | Sport

Eleven area girls recently received All-State recognition from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Floyd Central sophomore Millie Meunier was a second-team All-State selection in singles. Meunier went 16-3 during the regular season while playing number 1 singles for the Highlanders. In the postseason, she helped Floyd to section and regional titles before losing to Jasper in the semi-state.
New Albany senior Layne Burke and sophomore Lily Meyer, who played No. 1 doubles for the Bulldogs, also garnered second-team recognition in all states. Burke and Meyer won section and regional titles before losing in the state quarterfinals to finish with a 24-2 record.
Meanwhile, Charlestown senior Skylar Cochran, Floyd Central freshman Libby Banet, New Albany sophomore Claire Meyer and Providence senior Emma Kaelin were All-State honorable mentions in singles.
Jeffersonvilles Evelyn Minton and Loran Halstead, as well as Providences Ally Gray and Reese Carver, garnered All-State commendation in doubles.
All 11 of those girls were also named on the IHSTeCAs District 8 team.
Burke and Minton also earned Academic All-State recognition from IHSTeCA, along with Mintons teammates Lydia Kittrell and Joselen Lopez.
Meanwhile, New Albany and Providence were winners of the Academic All-State Team.
IHSTeCA ALL-DISTRICT 8
singles: Ashlie Wilson & Kathryn Wilson (Columbus North); Millie Meunier & Libby Banet (Floyd Central); Heidi Kane (East Central); Claire Meyer (New Albany); Emma Kaelin (Providence); Teresa Wanstrath & Mimi Wilder (Oldenburg Academy); Brooke Schafstall (Seymour); Reagan Brown (Jennings County); Skylar Cochran (Charlestown).
Double: Jaline Tay-Tiffany Fu (Columbus North); Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (New Albany); Emma Back – Evelyn Storms (Oldenburg Academy); Ally Gray – Reese Carver (Providence); Evelyn Minton-Loran Halstead (Jeffersonville); Mallory Moore – Avery Ragon (Seymour).
Coach of the Year: Kendal Hammel (Columbus North).
HIGHLANDERS, DOGS, DEVILS GARNER HHC HONORS
Meunier and Banet were also named first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference in singles, along with Claire Meyer.
Burke and Lily Meyer also earned that recognition in doubles.
Kittrell and her teammate, Addie Rose Scott, received an honorable mention in singles, as did New Albanys Natalie Saydera.
ALL-HHC
singles
Millie Meunier (Floyd Central); Claire Meyer (New Albany); Libby Banet (Floyd Central); Brooke Schafstall (Seymour); Reagan Brown (Jennings County); Sandy Cerino (Seymour). Honorable Mention: Addie Rose Scott (Jeffersonville); Natalie Saydera (New Albany); Lydia Kittrell (Jeffersonville); Tatum Brown (Jennings County); Kirby Hall (Seymour); Emily Duncan (Bedford NL).
doubles
Lily Meyer-Layne Burke (New Albany); Isabella Stigall-Mallory Pride (BNL). Honorable Mention: Mallory Moore-Avery Ragon (Seymour); Liz Ertel-Sydney Carson (Jennings County).
SINN NAMED SAC MOP
Henryvilles Malorie Sinn was named the Southern Athletic Conferences Most Outstanding Player.
Sinn went 4-0 against SAC league last season on No. 1 singles for the Hornets.
Lanesville sweeps the rest of the honors, while South Centrals Bethany Brown was named Coach of the Year.
ALL-SAC
Number 1 singles: Malorie Sinn (Henryville) 4-0.
No. 2 single beds: Morgan Bell (Lanesville) 4-0.
No. 3 singles: Grace Campbell (Lanesville) 4-0.
No. 1 doubles: Linzie Wernert-Emma Campbell (Lanesville) 4-0.
No. 2 double: Gracie Adams-Liz Turner (Lanesville) 3-0.
Most notable player: Malorie Sinn (Henryville).
Coach of the Year: Bethany Brown (South Central).
Final standings teams: Lanesville 4-0, Borden 2-2, Henryville 2-2, South Central 2-2, New Washington 0-4.
A PIRATE, DRAGON & COMMONLY NAMED ALL-MSC
Cochran, Silver Creeks Harper Ramsey and Clarksvilles Aaliyah Taylor were the first-team favorites of the All-Mid-Southern Conference.
Charlestowns Maci Vaughn and Silver Creeks Meredith Voigt received an honorable mention.
ALL-MSC
First team: Lyla Waskom & Grace Routt (Scottsburg); Kennedy Abner & Samantha Calhoun (Salem); Kaleigh Earhart & Mykenzee Graham (East); Emily Bowen & Olivia Wise (North Harrison); Skylar Cochran (Charlestown); Harper Ramsey (Silver Creek); Mayci Furnish (Austin); McKenzie Hess (Corydon Central); Aaliyah Taylor (Clarksville); Hannah Hackman (Brownstown Central).
Honorable Mention: Olivia Fugate & Brinley Soloe (Scottsburg); Natlie Baker (Salem); Emily Smith (East); Isabelle Nordhoff (North Harrison); Maci Vaughn (Charlestown); Meredith Voigt (Silver Creek); Sarah Robbins (Austin); Kimi Wolfe (Corydon Central).