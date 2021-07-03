Ryan Ellis teams up with RMNB and former hockey player Tim Stapleton for sponsorship at Xfinity Road America race

NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis will take the wheel again on Saturday for his fourth race of the 2021 XFINITY season. Ellis, an extraordinary road course, will race the No. 78 owned by BJ McLeod Motorsports at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The Northern Virginia native and big fan of Washington Capitals will partner with a well-known sponsor.

U.S! This here hockey blog.

It’s always great to have Russian Machine in the car and support my NASCAR-loving friend Ians,” Ellis said in a text message. “Hopefully we keep this RMNB logo clean unlike Dover, otherwise Ian could reconsider sponsoring. And our friendship.

(It’s true.)

Ellis will race at 2:30 p.m. ET in an Independence Day-themed red race car primarily sponsored by Rich Mar Florist and many other supporters.

We go @XfinityRacing with @ryanellisracing from @TeamBJMcLeod this weekend and we are back with our friends @diecast_b and a new partner @russianmachine in front of @roadamerica. This Diecast is @ryanellisracing first and so definitely visit @diecast_b to order. pic.twitter.com/Zjy71vmVYK — Rich Mar Florist (@RichMarFlorist) June 28, 2021

“Road America is a track close to my heart,” said Ellis. “I’ve done a lot of races there in my life in different series and I’ve always had a lot of success. We’ve had a lot of really cool companies this weekend, both small and large, and it always makes a lot of sense that people support me in these kinds of ways.”

Road America is the longest track on the NASCAR circuit, a blistering 4,448-mile course that forces drivers to find speed in and out of corners. It is best known for ‘The Kink’. After a “descending carousel bend” drivers enter the fast right-handed turn 11 which has caused many crashes over the years.

The longest song of the @NASCAR Program Cup Series? It is now @RoadAmerica at 4,048 miles! Our friends at @iRacing takes you through the 14 turns in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. #NBCRacingWeekend pic.twitter.com/0RzxSSfJ1c — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 3, 2021

Former NHL and KHL Player Tim Stapleton from Boekey’s is throwing his support behind the car this weekend. Boekey’s sells protein power snacks aimed at athletes. Stapleton, co-owner and Operations Manager, played four seasons in the NHL with Atlanta, Winnipeg and Toronto and later played part of a season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk during the 2014-15 season. Ilya Samsonov was his teammate.

“I’ve spent most of my professional hockey career in Europe/Russia and team sponsorship has been paramount,” Stapleton said. “Not only is it exciting for Boikey’s to be that sponsor today, but what better opportunity than NASCAR! It’s an honor to have Ryan drive our very first sponsored car! We look forward to getting a glimpse into the sport of NASCAR and becoming true fans.”

Ellis has continued his racing career while juggling a full-time marketing job, running the popular Not another racing podcast with Matt DiBenedetto, a NASCAR Cup regular – his best friend, who takes care of his beautiful wife Allison, who is almost eight months pregnant, plays in a beer hockey league and attends graduate school classes. He too sometimes responds to texts from me in the same hour.

The race will be a huge milestone for Ellis. Circle B Diecast will produce Ryan’s first official diecast car ever, which will go on pre-order in a few days. The design will be based on his Road America car. Ryan first debuted in the series in 2012, nine years ago.

“Obviously, the diecast really sets this weekend apart from the partners we have on the car,” Ellis said. “It’s my first publicly sold diecast. I’m really excited to have that for my partners and for my future daughter who will be here soon to destroy it in a few short weeks.

Other sponsors that will partner with Ellis include: Audio Video Specialists, thirty thirty Coffee Co., Guaranteed rate affinity, Face Off Hockey Show, Hunting with soldiers, lime tree, and Fletcher Brantner’s FireBird designs who did the design of the car. Ryan has cultivated this sponsorship through honesty, hard work and loyal friendship.

“Ryan and I have become more than just sponsor and driver, to see how full circle has come and that our company is the title sponsor this weekend speaks volumes for the driver and person that Ryan is,” said Rich Mar of Rich Mar Florist said. “I have no doubt that he will give us a great run at Road America and continue to be a great brand representative for Rich Mar Racing this weekend and beyond.”

Ellis’s weekend on the track started off strong on Friday. The third-generation driver set the 18th fastest lap in practice, beating his teammate, 2014 NASCAR Cup Champion Kevin Harvick this weekend.

“We have a really good race car for our small team budget,” Ellis said. “We are on a very small part of what these big teams are doing with staff and budget. So for us to go out and beat several big teams is really promising heading into race day. ”

This season, Ellis has finished in the top 25 twice in three starts, including a 16th-place finish at Darlington. In his final race in Mid Ohio, Ellis put the finishing touches to a top 15 before being spat out on the final lap by good friend Cody Ware. (Before the race, Ryan warned Cody not to vandalize him on Twitter.) Ware, and his father Rick, apologized to Ryan for the blunder by gifting him a Cup-level race later in the year. It will be Ryan’s first time since 2016 in NASCAR’s major leagues.

Ellis previously partnered with RMNB during the pandemic, driving an RMNB digital car in iRacing races that were televised nationally while the NASCAR season was interrupted. RMNB was also Ryan’s title sponsor at the 2016 Dover Xfinity race – Dale Jr’s overall win. — and Ryan’s Cup debut in 2015 at Pheonix.

Race from Saturday Saturday airs at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

Sponsor team

Here’s a little more on Ryan’s sponsorship team this weekend. Several of Ryan’s contacts wanted to thank you and leave a surprise encouragement for him.

Rich Mar Florist

Rich Mar Florist supplies flowers and gifts to Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and the Greater Lehigh Valley, PA region.

“Ryan contacted me via Twitter last season and told me he was going to race again,” said Mar. “A simple Twitter DM and invitation to play Call Of Duty with our friend and fellow NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley became a daily occurrence. I have to admit that Ellis is definitely the best of the Call of Duty Squad. I really got to know Ryan during the pandemic and over the past year. He is confident in his return to racing and I hope to see more of him behind the wheel this season and beyond. I am very excited that Ryan is going to be a father, I know he will raise his daughter to be a winner like him. While I won’t be there in person for Road America, next week I’ll be cheering from a distance and then criticizing his performance at WarZone. ”

Audio Video Specialists

Audio Video Specialists design and install high-end smart home, home theater and home automation systems in suburban Chicago.

“As a small business, we always look forward to working with Ryan whenever we can,” said Casey Elliott. “He is not only a great ambassador for the sport of NASCAR, but for any company that drives with him. He goes beyond his ‘obligations’ to make sure everything runs as perfectly as possible. His marketing background and determination to succeed make him a great partner. And my son absolutely loves him, so that’s a plus too!”

lime tree

lime tree is a marketing and advertising company that combines data and behavioral science into actionable and measurable marketing activities. The company is headquartered in Dallas.

“We are a company built on passion, and Ryan, as well as the partners in the car with us, all share that trait,” said Michael Meadows, Limetree’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We love sharing Ryan’s story with our team here and hope they are inspired by Ryan this weekend and put in a great effort.”

Michael added that he lives in Pittsburgh and has been a Penguins fan since the mid-80s. Tragic, but we’ll forgive him. Over the years, he said he always loved to hate Mike Gartner, Dino Ciccarelli and Dale Hunter.

“I had initially sponsored a Go Fas Racing car as a surprise for my dad when Ryan was the PR person there,” said Meadows. He was kind of our ‘garage sherpa’, guiding us through everything and making sure my dad had a great time. Frankly, we just really liked him and our time we had quite a bit of experience with the typical NASCAR garage experience, and Ryan was just a lot more sincere and engaging. After talking about his goals, I had seen a message that he was looking to run the Chili Bowl. My dad raised me dirt racing, I thought that was a perfect opportunity to support a passion project for Ryan that happened to coincide with a personal interest, and we’ve done that a few times now. ”

Guaranteed rate affinity

Guaranteed rate affinity, according to their website, “offers the best mortgage experience possible, with incredibly low rates, fantastic customer service and a quick, easy process.”

There was no question that we wanted to sponsor Ryan,” said James Clark, Vice President of Mortgage Loans. “He is a great competitor and I look forward to seeing him compete. My children and I have followed him over the years and are very grateful that we have the opportunity to help him.”

thirty thirty Coffee Co.

thirty thirty Coffee Co. is an independent, local coffee shop in Peoria, Illinois. Road America will be the thirtieth sponsored race of the season (fourth overall) with Ryan and the team.

“We are committed to helping Ryan and others on many motorsport platforms get on track,” said owner Steve Elmore. “With Ryan, his incredible work ethic, passion for every project he commits to and his love of hockey make our decision easy when planning our annual sponsorship budget. In addition, his attention to detail fits perfectly with our company’s philosophy of serving and producing. We are delighted to once again be a small part of the journey he has taken.”

If you are interested in sponsoring or supporting Ryan in the future, please contact us and we will get back to you. (He really deserves your support.)

Headline Photo: Logan Arce via Ryan Ellis