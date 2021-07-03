Six female Gujarat players qualify for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics





It is a remarkable achievement that six female players from Gujarat have qualified for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Maana Patel from Ahmedabad has qualified for the Olympics, where she will represent India in the 100m backstroke. Maana is the first woman and third to qualify for the Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics start on July 23. Maana, 21, has had more than 180 medals in her kitty, including 25 international, 72 national and 82 state achievements. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated Maana on her qualification for the games on his Twitter handle on Friday. “Congratulations to Maana Patel on her Universality Quota qualification for #Tokyo2020. Backstroke swimmer Maana Patel has become the first female and third Indian swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020. In addition, Ankita Raina has qualified for Tennis and Elavenil Valarivan for Shooting. The other three women representing India have qualified for the Paralympics: Gandhinagar’s Parul Parmar for badminton, Bhavina Patel for para table tennis and Sonal Patel for para tennis. It has been 60 years since someone from Gujarat represented the country at the Rome Olympics in 1960. Govindrao Sawant played for the Indian hockey team. Before that, Shankarrao Thorat represented India in wrestling at the 1936 Olympics. –IANS amc/pgh (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

