Sports
Aaron Judge, Yankees teammates took the time to ‘be honest with each other’ in a players-only encounter
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees held a players’ meeting earlier this week, convened by All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge, to air their problems amid a deepening slump.
The judge said he requested the meeting on Tuesday to speak with the struggling Yankees as a group, but declined to provide details about exactly what was discussed.
“Only [had] some things in my head, some things I’ve seen over the year,” Judge said Friday afternoon before the first game of the 2021 Subway Series rained out. “Usually around the All-Star intermission is the time where you have a meeting and guys discuss things going into the second half. But I felt like there were things that couldn’t wait for the All-Star break to come forward.
“It was a good time for many of us to be honest with each other,” he added. “Could be [say] some things in our heads. … In the best teams I’ve been on, you can tell someone what to say and not be hurt. It was a good meeting. There was a lot of emotion, but I think overall it was great for the team.”
Judge gave no details, but the meeting took place two days before owner Hal Steinbrenner addressed the media and singled out his players as responsible for the Yankees’ season’s downward spiral. The Yankees (41-39) started fourth in the AL East series this weekend, nine games behind their arch-rival Boston Red Sox.
Steinbrenner alluded to Thursday’s meeting, describing it as “fiery”, and saying the message could be more effective from a player than from a coach or front-office executive.
“They just had a team meeting a few days ago, which in my opinion is always the best type of meeting,” said Steinbrenner, who also threw his support behind manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman, saying he didn’t have a “knee-shock reaction.” to the misery of the Yankees.
“In my opinion, most of the responsibility lies with the players. They are the ones on the pitch,” Steinbrenner added. “They need to fix the problem because everyone, including our fans, has rightfully had enough. … We can all share the blame, but the majority of the blame lies with them.”
Judge fully agreed.
“That’s what it comes down to in the end. It doesn’t matter what anyone says,” Judge said. “We are the ones who are on the pitch. We are the ones who are fighting. I know the front office and other guys have their hands in it, putting players on the field, but in the end [it] comes down to the work and the results you get on the pitch.”
Also prior to the start of their interleague game against the New York Mets this weekend, the Yankees placed leftfielder Clint Frazier on the injured list with what Boone said was “dizziness.” Frazier, who was taken out of the game on Wednesday after complaints of dizziness, is still undergoing “a series of tests,” Boone said.
Boone didn’t say this was from Frazier’s previous concussion, but he didn’t ignore it either. Frazier was diagnosed with a vestibular concussion in 2018, which took him a long time to recover and can have a long-lasting effect on spatial recognition and balance.
“We’ve started that series of tests here in the last few days, and it’s been quite extensive. When we have all that information, complete clarity, we’ll have a better answer for you,” Boone said of Frazier’s placing on the IL. “There aren’t many details for you right now, other than some tests — doctors, hospitals, that sort of thing, just try [see] if we can discover something or get to the bottom of it. So it’s a litany of tests he’s going through.”
According to Boone, Frazier only warned the club about dizziness when he was eliminated in the second inning of Wednesday-evening vs. the Los Angeles Angels.
The move to the injured list is retroactive to Thursday and outfielder Tim Locastro, acquired the day before from Arizona for righthander Keegan Curtis, was added to the active roster.
Meanwhile, Friday night’s rain-out Subway Series opener was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday at 2:05 PM and 7:05 PM. Each game will last seven innings under the pandemic rules.
This report uses information from The Associated Press.
