Justin Langer review opens door to Australian cricket squad for Tasmanian coaches Michael Di Venuto, Jeff Vaughan

In what appears to be an admission of an assessment of Justin Langer’s leadership style, two Tasmanian coaches are poised to join the national cricket team, but the pair’s height lets the state team down.

The hiring of Jeff Vaughan, 47, and his deputy Michael Di Venuto, 47, to join the national team’s assistant coaching ranks is a double whammy for Cricket Tasmania, with the Tigers being told on Wednesday morning they will not had lost only their head coach, but also the deputy.

Batting coach Wade Townsend is the only senior member of Tasmania’s coaching staff remaining in Bellerive.

While Vaughan and Di Venuto’s impact on the state team may at first seem disappointing, with mid-table finishes in both red and white ball cricket in 2021, the duo have greatly contributed to the elevation of Tasmanians to national ranks.

Michael Di Venuto scored over 25,000 first-class runs, racking up 60 first-class centuries in his career. ( Cricket Australia

Tasmanians who have started pulling the baggy green are few and far between, and the test side is only occupied by a maximum of three Tasmanians at a time.

With the Big Bash league now often putting Hurricanes players in the national spotlight, Tasmania cricketers are more prominent than ever before.

This is best reflected in Cricket Australia’s release of its Limited-Overs Squad which recently landed in the West Indies, featuring the likes of Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade and reserve player Nathan Ellis.

Tasmania, with their quartet of players, now compares it to the dominant states such as NewSouth Wales, which has five players on the squad.

It is clear that both Vaughan and Di Venuto have been able to tick the box for player progression during their tenures at Cricket Tasmania.

While there is little clarity about the role each will play in Cricket Australia’s set-up, it is widely reported that Di Venuto will take batting responsibilities and Vaughan will focus on fielding.

Journey to professional coaching ranks

Michael Di Venuto enjoyed a prosperous first-class career, amassed over 25,000 first-class runs at an average of just under 46, while noting 60 first-class centuries, not bad for someone who was only seen nine times in the green and gold uniform for Australia .

Following his retirement from first-class cricket in 2012, Di Venuto spent time coaching the Tasmanian Tigers before signing for Australia in 2013 as a batting coach for three years.

After a lengthy stint with Surrey, beginning in 2016, Di Venuto’s stay at “The Oval” was cut short midway through last year, citing international travel issues as the reason for Di Venuto’s release from his position.

Upon returning home, to the delight of the Tigers squad, Di Venuto was promptly signed to a short-term batting coach contract by both the Tasmania team and the Hobart Hurricanes.

Di Venuto has been widely touted as the man responsible for Steve Smith’s meteoric rise to become the world’s highest-ranked Test batsman, with Smith lauding his coach.

“His knowledge and experience in the game is second to none. He has so much experience to share with us,” said Smith.

“[He]has been absolutely fantastic, not just for me, but I think all of our batters”.

Jeff Vaughan was the head coach of the Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020-21 season. ( AAP Image: Cricket Australia – Gary Day

Jeff Vaughan’s path to the inaugural national coaching honors reads a little differently, with ambition and sacrifice paving the way.

After moving from Adelaide where he worked as a specialist coach, Vaughan gained the confidence and support of Tigers players, first in the role of assistant to head coach Adam Griffithand and then as head coach in 2019.

Veteran Test cricketer Matthew Wade is among many to praise Vaughan, hailing him as “one of the best I’ve worked with”.

“Working with him has probably changed my view of hitting and how to go about it,” Wade said of Vaughan.

Matthew Wade from Australia highly appreciates Jeff Vaughan’s coaching abilities. ( AP: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Although Vaughan has officially resigned as Tigers coach, he will stay on until at least August, with Cricket Tasmania to begin a “robust recruiting process to fill the positions”.

The appointment of the two Tasmanians to the national team as assistant coaches comes shortly after media reported Justin Langer addressed his team following a review by leadership adviser Tim Ford.

The review, which has not been made public, is said to have revealed problems with Langer’s coaching methods.

Limited overs team captain Aaron Finch praised Langer a few days ago for “handling them head-on” with the team, and one of the issues was that Langer “could have used his assistants a little better and delegated a little more”.

With the appointment of Vaughan and Di Venuto, the number of Tasmanians has grown nationally.

The roles of Test captain (Tim Paine), national selector (George Bailey), batting consultant (Ricky Ponting) and now assistant coaches (Jeff Vaughan and Michael Di Venuto) are now all held by Tasmanians.

Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker now has just three months to find potential Tasmanian coaches, with the domestic summer league looming.