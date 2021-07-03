Youth tennis camps available in July in Chehalis





By the staff of The Chronicle Young tennis players of all levels are welcome to Chehalis Parks and Recreation’s annual summer tennis lessons. Taught by US Professional Tennis Association certified instructor TJ Underwood, these classes get young players both on the court and out of the house on summer mornings. Players must be at least 6 years old and bring their own racket and can of tennis balls. From July 5 to July 22, three weekly classes are held Monday through Thursday on the tennis courts of WF West High School. If necessary, Friday will be used as a catch-up day. Beginner and intermediate level classes are held from 10am to 11am and high school classes from 11am to 12 noon. Lessons will focus on using proper technique and building basic skills. A weekly session costs $30, two sessions are $55 and attending all three costs $70. There is a $10 drop in cost for attending just a single day. Availability for beginners and intermediates is limited. Underwood told The Chronicle that more students could be taught if more people volunteered to help coach in the camps. Call the Chehalis Parks and Recreation office at 360-748-0271 to volunteer or inquire about space. From July 26 to July 30, Underwood will coach a full week of half-day tennis camps on the WF West courts from 9 a.m. to noon for 6th through 12th grade students. This is the 31st annual camp to be held in the last week of July, and it will provide students with an intensive skills and practice program unlike any other in the city of Chehalis. The camp fee is $100, and pre-registration by July 23 is required. For more information, contact program organizer and WF West tennis coach Jack State at 360-748-6237. Sign up for classes or the day camp at the Chehalis Parks and Recreation office at 1321 S. Market Blvd., Chehalis, or by visiting their website at ci.chehalis.wa.us/parksandrecreation/programs-camps, registration forms complete ​print and mail them in with payment.

