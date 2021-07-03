Komets edge Stingrays, claim first Kelly Cup championship

FORT WAYNE, IN – When a sports team has been around as long as ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets, it is expected to win a league championship or more along the way. In the case of the Komets, playing in five different leagues should definitely have made it more difficult.

On Friday night, Fort Wayne at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum found a way to collect the 10th championship that includes two incarnations of the Komets in these most erratic seasons.

Kelly Cup Final MVP Stephen Harper scored both goals and goalkeeper Dylan Ferguson stopped 26 of 27 shots to lead the Komets to a 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays in front of a raw sold-out crowd of 10,477. By winning the best-of-five series by three games on one count, Fort Wayne took its first ECHL crown since joining the league for the 2012-13 season.

Justin Florek scored the only goal for South Carolina, which qualified for the postseason on the penultimate day of the regular season before eliminating the top two places in the Eastern Conference. Netminder Hunter Shepard played bravely between the legs of the Stingrays, making 23 saves on 25 shots to give his team a chance to extend the series for one more game.

Since 1952, Fort Wayne has had a long and storied history. The original Komets played in the original International Hockey League until 1990, winning championships in 1963, 1965 and 1973. That version was moved to Albany, NY in 1990, which led to the Franke family creating a new Komets team from the Flint Spirits that were bought and moved. The second incarnation won the IHL crown in 1993.

In 1999, the Komets moved to the United Hockey League, where they won a championship in 2003. In 2007, the decision was made to rename the league as the second version of the IHL after the Frankes spearheaded the purchase of the IHL name and record book. Fort Wayne won all three of the titles the IHL held before it folded, allowing the Komets to join the Central Hockey League in 2010. The CHL lasted two more seasons (with Fort Wayne being crowned champions in 2012) before the CHL and ECHL merged into a single double-A league for the 2012-13 season.

Friday night’s tilt was all that could be asked of a playoff battle. The first period was a scoreless period. South Carolina had to endure some less great play early on, but Shepard kept the Komets at bay. As the stingrays made their way, Ferguson was called upon to make several major stops to deny the visitors any advantage. By the end of the frame, South Carolina had an 11-10 shot lead, neither team had a power play opportunity to show, and the scoreboard was stalled at 0-0.

South Carolina opened the middle frame and pressed the Komets and it almost worked. A particularly hard push from the Stingrays led to an opportunity where Cole Ully found he could shoot with the puck on his stick and an open end of the net. Unfortunately for Ully, his shot was rushed by some defenders, the puck bounced and the shot hit the post before clearing it.

That missed opportunity came back to hurt the stingrays badly when at 8:16 a.m., a Komets flurry around Shepard caused Harper to collect a loose puck at the top of the fold and blast it over the South Carolina netminder for his fifth postseason. -count . Harper later took his second goal of the evening and sixth of the playoffs when teammate Randy Gazzola made a cross-ice pass for Harper to a home one-off from the base of the face-off circle to Shepard’s left.

South Carolina didn’t go into the night calmly, climbing back into the game before the second period ended. With just over two minutes left before the break, the Stingrays were able to throw the puck into the Fort Wayne net. Florek waited for it, but at the last minute a defender challenged the game. Florek was able to blast the puck into the air and knocked it past Ferguson for his fourth playoff tie to make it a 2-1 game en route to the final twenty minutes.

The third period was a classic defensive battle. Neither team wanted to give up the next goal and every player knew it. Shots into the net were costly as the defence, especially the Komets, did everything they could not to let the opponent score. In fact, South Carolina was able to get just three shots for the entire final stanza, while Fort Wayne amassed just seven and neither side scored a shot in the final four minutes of action.

Just over four minutes left the visitors’ hopes. The series started when South Carolina’s Max Gottlieb went a little too loose with his cane and cut Fort Wayne captain AJ Jenks in the face. As the game continued, an offside call was made, but Jenks went on and defeated the Stingrays’ Zach Malatesta with a hard blow. Gottlieb then went after Jenks and landed a cross check that sent Jenks to the ice before needing help getting to the bank. Gottlieb got a big penalty and a misspelling, while Matthew Boudens was tagged from Komets for a rougher minor (Jenks stayed on the bench and was not awarded a penalty). The compensating calls gave Fort Wayne a three-minute power play that allowed the Komets to kill most of the remaining time.

When the final buzzer sounded, there was a party on the ice matched by those in the stands. Harper, who finished the postseason with six goals (second in league) and 13 points (tied for the league lead with teammate Anthony Nellis who scored eight goals and five assists), was declared the winner of the June M. Kelly Most. Valuable player award before Commissioner Emeritus Patrick Kelly presented his namesake trophy to Jenks and the Komets to skate in front of their adoring fans.

Notes: South Carolina finished the night 0-for-1 on power play while Fort Wayne was 0-for-2… Brandon Hawkins led the Komets in the championship series with four goals and three assists for seven points… Ully led the stingrays with one goal and four assists for five points in the last series… The 10,477 was the sixth largest audience in Riley/Kelly Cup final history in Riley/Kelly Cup history… South Carolina state now 3-3 in the championship series.

