Valuable chess table restored while DINT executes unrelated search warrant | News

Lem James has made it a habit to lend his company’s concrete table games for the annual Umpqua Valley Arts Festival.
When he picked up his company’s showpiece, a 450-pound chessboard Monday morning, something was wrong.
More specifically, the chessboard was missing.
“I came in Monday morning and they texted me asking if I had done anything with the table,” said James, owner of Bravado Outdoor Products on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
It turned out that the precious piece had been removed from the Umpqua Valley Arts Association grounds in Fir Grove Park sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.
However, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team found the chessboard in a garage while executing an unrelated search warrant in the Lookingglass area on Tuesday.
“It was pretty amazing that it was found two days later,” James said. “That was great timing for us.”
The table top of the chessboard is made of black concrete with marble inlay for the squares on the board, and finished with recycled glass.
“It’s quite a unique piece,” said James, whose company also loaned other concrete games to the Arts Association for his event, which was canceled Sunday due to the record-breaking heat. “It’s one that we took great care to make it our showpiece.”
The table was transported from the house in the Lookingglass area and was used as evidence as part of an ongoing investigation, but the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office returned the table to Bravado.
The Roseburg Police Department is continuing the investigation into the theft and there was no further information about Tuesday’s DINT activity.
Bravado has lent his chessboard, as well as his concrete table tennis and foosball games, to the Arts Association for its annual festival for years, and James said he will continue to do so.
“To my knowledge, this is the first time one of our games has been stolen,” James said. “I think we’ve found the right mix here for someone to mess with.”
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.nrtoday.com/news/valuable-chess-table-recovered-as-dint-executes-unrelated-search-warrant/article_a3001620-37b1-5602-b43a-cf77acc4ded8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos