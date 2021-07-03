Cricket: 100 is the best you can be, but he works at 200: KL Rahul praises ‘Captain’ Virat Kohli, Sports News





Captain Virat Kohli may be in the eye of the storm at times, but nothing detracts from the way he is a great skipper. Under him, the Indian cricket team has changed itself in terms of fitness and fighting. No target is seen as big enough to chase or enough to defend, given that Virat Kohli has given this team a certain amount of confidence. In Tests, Virat Kohli is India’s most successful captain having driven the team in 61 matches of which he has won 33. ALSO READ: Cricket: It’s time to put the rest and rotation policy behind us, says Joe Root The captaincy of Virat Kohli has numerous players in the group and one of them is KL Rahul. He has been an ally to the current skipper, his punching power and captaincy are the same and he never goes out of his way to voice his opinion. Speaking to Forbes India, KL Rahul said something about Virat Kohli’s captaincy and clarified what recognizes him from the rest. MS Dhoni also ensured smooth progress in the administration as Virat Kohli took control of the reins from him. KL Rahul showed that the current Indian captain is completely different from MS Dhoni and energetic in the field. “When he plays with and under Virat Kohli, he’s a different kind of captain. He’s a very passionate person. He works at 200. 100 is the best you can be, but he operates at 200. He has the incredible ability to wear the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200.” Virat Kohli may get fire from the cricket fans for not having won an ICC trophy yet, but the 32-year-old possesses all the genes of a successful captain. He has raced India in 95 ODIs, of which he has won 65, demonstrating a success level of 70.43. In T20Is, he has led Team India several times and won a 65.11 success level in 27 events. Under him, Team India has topped the ICC rankings for five years in a row, as well as a test series win in Australia after 71 monotonous years. The Delhi devised has essentially influenced Indian cricket both as a batter and a skipper. Under Virat Kohli, India has proclaimed a remarkable cartel of fast bowlers and ostensibly the best fast bowling attack in the world.

