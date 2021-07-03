Streaming: anyone for tennis? | Movies

Wright in the middle of Wimbledon, which leads me to think, as I do when I watch a tennis tournament, of what an oddly cinematic sport it is so variable in its rhythms and moods, and intensely character-driven in a way that team sports can’t quite manage. So why has tennis always fallen short when it comes to movies? Compared to other sports of similar popularity, there is a notable shortage of classic tennis movies, and in the best of these, the sport often plays a supporting role.

In Alfred Hitchcock’s brilliant, slippery 1951 adaptation by Patricia Highsmiths Strangers on the train (YouTube), changing the cast of the protagonist from architect to tennis player perfectly enhanced the well-bred, austere image that brought out the moral darkness of the plot and enabled Hitchcock to set up a taut, tense backdrop for a tennis match. to feed. Woody Allens Match point (2005; Google Play) Similarly, clean-starched on-court decorum contrasted with noir-y misbehavior, with a slightly more shaky effect.

Tennis was also just the right sport to complement Katharine Hepburn’s candid, shoulders-back elegance in Pat and Mike (1952; Amazon), arguably the most charming of her Spencer Tracy collaborations. As a great athlete in championship tennis and wave enlisting Tracy’s shady sports promoter to boost her performance, her golden girl brittleness pairs beautifully with his rougher candor. While you might think it’s the ideal sport to mix with the romantic comedy genre, few movies have attempted the mixed doubles lineup after the sunny 2004s. Wimbledon (Chile), which, despite attractive star changes from Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany, left a lot of room for improvement on the premise. Inspired by a record-breaking three-day match at Wimbledon in 2010, the mockumentary 7 days in hell (2015; Now TV) gave tennis a broader comedic treatment: It’s more silly than sharp, but Andy Samberg is a hoot as a brash Andre Agassi proxy.

Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany at Wimbledon. Photo: Allstar Picture Library Ltd./Alamy

More recently, a handful of biopics and documentaries have kind of filled the tennis subgenre. The highest profile of them, 2017s Battle of the Sexes (iTunes), turned the irresistible true story of the historic exhibition match between Billie Jean King and hot-headed male veteran Bobby Riggs into a captivating romp, supported by big, charismatic performances from Emma Stone and Steve Carell and high-kitsch 1970s styling Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t the first movie to take on the story: The TV Made When Billie beat Bobby (2001; Amazon Prime) is less sleek and stylish, but has some great work from Holly Hunter and Ron Silver.

Another real tennis figure who has been featured repeatedly on screen is Rene Richards, the pioneering transgender player who successfully fought the United States Tennis Association for the right to play as a woman in the 1970s. Second serve, a TV movie about her starring a devoted Vanessa Redgrave, cannot legally be streamed online, but the 2011 documentary Rene (ESPN Player) is enlightening anyway: It may hedge its bets on an issue of debate still raging in women’s sports, but it does justice to Richards’ human complexity.

Serena and Venus Williams, meanwhile, are still waiting for their biopic treatment (it’s coming later this year, although focusing on Will Smith as their father, Richard), but they were the subject of a glowing documentary, Venus and Serena (Amazon Prime), in 2012. It’s bright and distracting, but strictly a work of fan service. Serenas press opponent John McEnroe, meanwhile, has gotten the documentary-narrative double. the biopic, Borg vs McEnroe (2017; Curzon Home Cinema), is solid enough: smart, understated and well-acted by Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason, it makes a taut psychodrama of the titular rivalry.

But the documentary John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection (Now TV), is sublime. It is more of an obsessive visual essay than a standard information document. It exquisitely examines 16mm footage of McEnroe in the 1984 French Open final to meditate on the physical and psychological strains of the sport, and the role of the cameras in capturing them in front of an audience. Released three years ago with too little fanfare, it is arguably the greatest tennis film ever made, in the hopes of more competition to come.

