Lightning defenders make record books thanks to hockey in July

TAMPA Twenty years from now, people will be looking back at the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and scratching through the NHL record books.

Then they will remember the COVID-19 pandemic that forced a few shaky seasons beyond the typical October to June limits.

And because there’s hockey in July, more records were set in the Lightnings Game 3 win over the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup final on Friday night.

Defender Jan Rutta opened the floodgates in the opening period of Tampa Bay’s 6-3 win in Montreal. He was the first player in league history to score a goal in the month of July.

NHL Score History by Month Month Date Player Team January January 2, 1918 Eddie Gerard HER February February 2, 1918 Bert Corbeau MONDAY March March 2, 1918 Harry Cameron BROWN April Apr 1, 1920 Bobby Rowe SMT May May 1, 1965 Jean Beliveau MTL June- June 1, 1992 Jaromir Jagr PIT July July 2, 2021 Jan Rutta TBL August Aug 1, 2020 Jacob Slavin CAR September September 29, 2007 Michael Cammalleric LACQUER October October 31, 1942 Tony Demers MTL November Nov 29, 1924 King Clancy HER December Dec 19, 2917 Dave Ritchie MWN

But the night of firsts didn’t end there, as fellow blueliner Victor Hedman quickly followed with the game’s second goal in the first period. With the score, Hedman became the first player in NHL history to score a goal in all 12 months.

Lightning defender Victor Hedman (77) checks Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault (24) into the board in the first period. [ CHRISTINNE MUSCHI | Special to the Times ]

Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov later joined the exclusive club with own goals. Johnson had two (one in the second period and another in the third) and Kucherov scored in the second period.

Montreal’s Corey Perry, who scored late in the third period, has now also scored a goal every month.

WHO: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3

When: Monday at 8 p.m

True: Montreal, Quebec, at the Bell Center

Watch: NBC

Contact Mari Faiello at: [email protected]. To follow @faiello_mari.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolt’s beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that gets you closer to the ice.

Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and Facebook.