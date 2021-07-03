Indian Americans aim for Olympic glory in table tennis

Nikhil Kumar, a native of San Jose, will soon attend computer science at one of the most prestigious academic institutions, University of California, Berkeley.

But something even bigger awaits high school graduate Nikhil who has landed a berth on Team USA.

He is a top table tennis player and is one of six champions who will represent the US at the Tokyo Olympics. A left-handed offensive player, Indian American Nikhil took first place in the US Olympic table tennis competitions. He won gold at the 2019 Lima Pan American Games and bronze for Men’s U-21 at the ITTF Portugal Open 2020.

Born in 2003, Nikhil becomes the youngest American TT player at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, home of the 2021 Olympic TT arena.

Kanak Jha is another Indian American in the USATT squad. The singles player will, in fact, play his second consecutive Olympics.

A right-handed offensive player, he is a bronze medalist of the Youth Olympic Games. Kanak also won gold in the men’s singles and doubles at the 2019 US National Championships.

Kanak, the 2018 Pan American gold medalist, Kanak trains in Germany where the TT infrastructure is considered top of the range, but he belongs to the SF Bay Area, also known as the Silicon Valley, as well as four of the six paddlers in the U.S. Olympic team. The other two are former Chinese national team players who emigrated to the US.

What is so unique about the Bay Area in having spawned four of the six paddlers chosen for the USATT Olympic team? The answer lies with former Indian table tennis player Rajul Sheth, who runs the most successful table tennis program in the US on the USATT website.

Rajul Sheth, executive director of sports at the Indian Community Center, has so far produced seven Olympians and more than 70 US national players. – Special arrangement

Born in Vadodara, Rajul moved to California in 2002 when table tennis and other sports were discontinued at IPCL, the company where he worked. Professional table tennis almost didn’t exist in the US when he arrived. Referred to as ping pong, it was largely a light, recreational activity.

While working in night shifts at a gas station. Sheth’s desire for TT led him to strike up a conversation with a player who often came to refuel. Former Indian National TT player and engineer, Rajul discovered that there was only one sports club in the SF Bay Area that had a TT table.

One thing led to another, and Sheth’s skills took him to the India Community Center (ICC) in the city of Milpitas, where he began a summer program in 2005 with two TT tables and a few young children. He had a knack for identifying and nurturing natural TT talent in his young campers. Despite the constant financial challenges that make TT not a mainstream American sport, Sheth has produced seven Olympians and more than 70 US national players over the past decade.

Three athletes qualified for the 2012 London Olympics – all 3 trained with me at ICC. We sent players to Rio, including Kanak who started with me in 2004. Nikhil played here from 2008 to 2017, says Sheth, Executive Director of Sports at ICC.

Sashi Kumar, Nikhil’s father, is a software professional who moved to the US from Kerala. He credits Sheth for fostering his sons’ TT dream. Rajul, who was a sportsman himself, had the drive. Nikhil has achieved a lot through him. The sport is difficult because of the limited facilities. You won’t find a single TT table at 99 percent of American schools, which is why the club performed.

In order to bring its young talents to an international level, ICC imported coaches from abroad. Indian coaches are very good for younger children. Coaches from China are high-level partners, with a clear style and strategy, Sheth said.

Nikhil Kumar trained with an Indian coach, Kashyap, until 2014, after which his Chinese coach Tao took him to international competitions. Bringing in Italian coach Massimo Constantini, who rose to fame after training India’s Commonwealth TT squad, helped improve the form of many rowers, including Nikhil. Coach Massimo at ICC has helped a lot with new techniques and understanding the game. I keep in touch with him and meet him at international tournaments, Nikhil said, adding that he has benefited immensely from the German coaches of the US national team.

The US has never won a TT medal at the Olympics. TT is a sport dominated by China. The US is sending an all-six-member TT team to the Olympics for the second time in history, thanks in large part to Rajul Sheth’s determination to raise awareness of the game in the US, his adopted home country.

Sheth has taken over ICC from a two-table summer camp and transformed it into a 20,000-square-foot site. hotbed of American table tennis – the largest in North America. His protégés Kanak Jha and Nikhil Kumar now strive for Olympic glory in Tokyo.

(Savita Patel is a senior journalist and journalist with over 20 years of reporting experience. She is based in the San Francisco Bay Area).