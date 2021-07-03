Dodgers vs. Nationals – Game Recap – July 2, 2021





WASHINGTON — Mookie Betts hit a leading single on a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer left, and the Los Angeles Dodgers blasted past the Nationals 10-5 on Friday-evening for their seventh straight win. The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning to meet President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2020 World Series title. I do know now that they played really good baseball, said Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts. We have our big man (Clayton Kershaw) underway (Saturday). We had a great day at the White House. Hours after the visit, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was taken on seven days of administrative leave from Major League Baseball. Earlier this week, an allegation of assault by a woman was leveled against the reigning Cy Young Award winner. Police and MLB are investigating the allegation. Bauers’ agents have disputed her account. Bauer wasn’t with the Dodgers at the White House. The Nationals lost batter Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed his hamstring on a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June. Schwarber has an MRI on Saturday. When you see a man grab his leg like that, you have to take him out of the game, said manager Dave Martinez. You hope he gets out and it’s okay, he said. Dodgers-starter Julio Uras (10-3) gave up one earned run in six innings. Scherzer also gave up only one earned run in six innings and struckout eight, but the Dodgers forced him to do that. He threw 100 pitches and had to give in to a broken Nationals bullpen to start seventh with the Nationals leading 3-1. To grind him out, take him out after six innings which I thought was a win in and of itself. said Roberts. Lefthanded reliever Sam Clay (0-1) ran into problems when he replaced Scherzer. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff double, a dribbler by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols scored him and Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch. The Nationals called up Austin Voth to replace Clay and he allowed four earned runs without knocking out a batter. Betts hit a two-run single for a 4-3 lead, Taylor added a two-run single and AJ Pollock ended the rally with a two-run homer. The Dodgers won despite four errors. The wild pitch by third baseman Turner led to two runs and a sacrifice fly by just called up Humberto Arteaga gave Washington a 3-0 lead in the second. The Nationals slid back to .500 after a second straight loss to the Dodgers. Weve sort of down and out in the past, Martinez said. We survived. Well, do it again. TRAINERS ROOM Nationals: INF Jordy Mercer (right quad tribe) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, backdated to July 1. Arteaga was called up and RHP Steven Fuentes (right shoulder trunk) was called up and placed on the 60-day injured list. NEXT ONE Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.25 ERA) will face Washington RHP Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.02) in game three of the four-game series. ——

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos