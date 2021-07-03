WSU appoints former professional tennis coach | Sport

Washington state has filled the women’s tennis coaching vacancy with a former touring professional who was ranked No. 10 in doubles.
Raquel Atawo will lead the Cougar program after one season as an Auburn assistant, the school announced Friday.
During a 15-year career on the WTA Tour, Atawo won 18 doubles tournaments and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2014 and Wimbledon the following two years. In singles, her highest ranking was number 162.
She replaces Lisa Hart, who resigned in June after 19 years.
Raquel has excelled at the highest levels of championship tennis, and it’s clear those traits have translated into her coaching career, WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a press release. Her ability to motivate and inspire those around her are strengths that will keep Cougar tennis on an upward trajectory.
Atawo was named Assistant Coach of the Year in the Southern Region by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association this year after Auburn advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
It is an honor and privilege to become the women’s head tennis coach at Washington State University, Atawo said in the release. Through hard work and dedication, I will use this opportunity to continue to develop Washington State’s tennis program and build something special.
Before Auburn, Atawo spent a season as an assistant at her alma mater, California. She was a five-time All-American in singles and doubles and the ITA senior player of the year in 2004.
She became the first African-American woman to win a top-level national title in singles when she won the 2003 ITA/Riviera All-American Championship.
Originally from Fresno, California, Atawo is married to former Cal athlete Toby Atawo, with whom she has a young son, Dominic.
“I’ve known Raquel for 20 years as a top player, a world-class professional and now as a coach,” said South Carolina coach Kevin Epley. It would be hard to find a college tennis coach who has more top-level WTA playing experience than Raquel. But Raquels’ best feature is her strength of character.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDEx Vandal on his way to Olympics
Former Idaho track athlete Liga Velvere will compete for Latvia in the women’s 800 meters at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, it was announced Friday.
Velvere, who graduated from UI eight years ago, was an eight-time Western Athletic Conference champion for the Vandals and still holds school records in the indoor 400 and 800.
PREP TRACK AND FIELDPullmans Avery third in National Event
Nicole Avery, of Pullman, who represents the Comets Track Club, took third in the girls’ 17-18 heptathlon at the AAU West Coast National Championship in Sparks, Nevada, which concluded Friday. She ran a personal best of 16.90 seconds in the 100m hurdles on Thursday, followed by a 23-7 shot put, a 4-6 high jump and a 29.15 in the 200. On Friday she jumped 15-3, threw the javelin 83-11 and ran the 800 in 3:03.28. Her heptathlon score was 3,208 points.
SUMMER BASEBALL Posse Bow To G-Prep
SPOKANE Gonzaga Prep used a seven-run sixth inning on Friday to pass Pullman 10-2 during the Wood Bat Classic tournament in Legion baseball.
Tony Solorio-Schultz went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Gonzaga Prep, while Max McCoy was 2-for-3 for the Posse, adding an RBI.
A full box score was not available.
Gonzaga Prep 300 00710 10 5
