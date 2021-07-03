1956 Olympic Hockey: India vs Pakistan Summer Olympics Final in Melbourne





I may not know much about hockey, but I’ve developed a sense of occasion. So let me tell you something about what a lay enthusiast saw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where India, for the sixth Olympiad to run, went to fight for the gold medal. It’s a balmy day, the kind of day that would come before the rain in India. For the first time since the beginning of the Games, a thin layer of clouds obscures the sun. The rows of the huge arena are no more than a third full and white summer dresses dominate against a background of light brown stone. Beneath the scoreboard, on which so many breathtaking results have already been flashed, are some 70 red-coated army musicians, who entertain us during the breaks. READ | Helsinki 1952 Olympics: India’s fifth hockey gold It seems that every Indian in Australia is in the stadium, and every loyal Pakistani for that matter. Just at four o’clock Balbir Singh and Hamid lead their boys inside. Captain Balbir Singh leads his team. Germany and Great Britain slog first for the bronze medal and for this comparative tyro it doesn’t seem like a very good match. In any case, everyone is waiting for India. We expected Great Britain to face them in the final, but Great Britain was beaten by Germany. So the clock is ticking, the press standby grad is starting to fill up, although unlike the big athletics days of the week before, there’s still plenty of room for people to plop down behind their binoculars. The teams now come out and Cowlishaw, the England umpire, runs his hand over the 22 sticks. Balbir pats the little white cloth covering his crest and the game has begun, fifteen minutes behind schedule. This is different from the Germany-Great Britain match. The film unfolds quickly and furiously. Nasir plays barefoot. Gurdev Singh takes a heavy fall and Anwar and his stick are everywhere for Pakistan. Balbir Singh takes off his shoes and Bakshish’s shoes go off too. Nasir puts his soul into it. Intoxicating hockey, a Karachi reporter sighs behind me. READ | Balbir Singh Sr on hockey gold from the 1948 Olympics: I felt like I was flying Zakir at goal uses the stick to hit a scooped ball high over his target. Anwar’s green sweater is black with sweat. Balbirs’ hair is everywhere now. In the 32nd minute there is a corner against India. Two false starts and almost a goal. Hamid is the name on every Pakistani lips. India makes the most of the bullies and shows better ball control. But it’s an open game. There is no scoring halfway through. Come on, India! the battle cry roars after the intermission of the Indian spectators. India responds with a purpose. Everyone has been waiting for this. Gurdev Singh is everywhere. Pakistan gets their second wind. An Indian foul and a penalty bully follows. Amir Kumar deserves a gold medal for saving it. Pakistan is now on the rise and anything can happen. The Come on, India cries are now somewhat shrill. Time is up and India is safe. A great win, albeit a narrow one. They’re taking off Balbir Singh. This article was published in the December 29, 1956 edition of: Sports & Pastime.

