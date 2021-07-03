Indian table tennis players at Olympics : India’s table tennis contingent for Tokyo Olympics: everything you need to know





Manika Batra will participate in the Olympic Games for the 2nd time. | Photo credit: IANS Essentials Following their success at Commonwealth Games 2018, fans have huge expectations for the table tennis contingent Manika Batra could be India’s strongest prospect for an Olympics medal Spelen No Indian paddler has ever managed to win an Olympic medal The Indian rowers will try to end the medal drought at the Olympics when they land in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics. Table tennis is one of the sports where the Indians have not yet won an Olympic medal. Buoyed by their success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the rowers hope to match their performance in Tokyo. At CWG 2018, the Indian contingent took 8 medals – 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze. Manika Batra won the gold medal in the women’s singles and was also part of the women’s squad that achieved glory in the team event. The men’s team also took the gold medal at Gold Coast. The competition level will be tougher during the Tokyo Olympics and winning a medal will be an arduous task for the Indian contingent. Ahead of the event, here’s a look at the Indian table tennis contingent for the Tokyo Olympics – Manika Batra Thanks to her success at CWG 2018, the Indian public has high expectations of the paddler. Batra won 2 golds (one in the team event) at Gold Coast. This year she will participate in her second Olympics. Batra had crashed out of the first round of the Rio Olympics. There is stiff competition in table tennis and Batra will struggle. Speaking to Sportstar earlier this year, Batra said she wants to shock at least one higher-ranking player at the Tokyo Olympics. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will make his Olympic debut this year. The 28-year-old had qualified for the matches after beating Pakistani Muhammad Rameez in the qualifying tournament played in March. Gnanasekaran did some special preparations for the Olympics and practiced on the STAG table. In May, in a conversation with Timesnownews.com, Sathiyan had revealed that he was working on his power play and that he will view the Olympics as a regular event. He was part of the men’s team that won gold at CWG 2018. Sharat Kamali Sharath Kamal, an accomplished rower, will make another attempt to win an Olympic medal while competing in his 4th world event. Sharath, who received Padma Shri in 2019, will compete in singles and doubles. The 38-year-old is hoping for a good show as he had said it would be his best Olympics. Sharath is the most experienced rower in the Indian squad. Given his career and experience, Sharath is India’s best medal hope. Sutirtha Mukherjee Another player who was part of the women’s team that won the gold medal at CWG 2018, Sutirtha Mukherjee, is hoping to medal in her first Olympics. Mukherjee had qualified for the quadrennial event after beating Manika Batra in the qualifying tournament 4-2. Her career hit a roadblock when she was banned for age fraud in 2016. She has made a strong recovery and hopes to make history in Tokyo.

