Dominic Thiem must rediscover tennis fun

It has been a landmark year for mental health in tennis. In what can be a lonely and mentally taxing sport, the concept that a season of 11 months (or more) spent traveling the world can create a ticking time bomb has long been swept under the rug.

However, the intensification of that schedule due to Covid bubbles and the wider impact of the past 15 months has turned it into a lump under the carpet that cannot be ignored.

Naomi Osaka made us think deeply about what mental health really meant in elite sport, withdrawing from the French Open and then Wimbledon with anxiety and depression, which she said started after winning the US Open in 2018.

Dominic Thiem also spoke openly about a feeling of emptiness after winning his first grand slam. He was victorious at the US Open last year, but in 2021 he has succumbed to physical and mental battles, emerged from the first round of the French Open, lost his last four games and withdrew from much of his remaining summer schedule.

Both are potential superstars of a new tennis era, but that will come with even more mental stress.

Michael Stich career achievements High career in the ranking : No 2

: No 2 titles : 18

: 18 Grand slams wins : Wimbledon (1991)

: Wimbledon (1991) Total prize money: $12,592,483

The stories of both players are known to Michael Stich, the 1991 Wimbledon champion. Stich was not yet 23 when he defeated compatriot Boris Becker in the final to claim his first grand slam title.

A true all-court player beating Stefan Edberg in the semi-finals, the world seemed at Stich’s mercy and initially it was. After Wimbledon, he added three more titles, each on a different surface, the first man in many years to do so in an era when many more players specialized and stuck to their preferred terms.

Then came the malaise. He dropped from number 2 in the world to outside the top 10 and lost heavily to Pete Sampras as defending champion at Wimbledon, which was frustrating. He did win the doubles title with John McEnroe, but it didn’t stop his slide. There was a real possibility that he would disappear from the radar.

Recognizing the echoes of his own struggle in those of Thiem and to some extent Osaka, Stich recounts: I: I think it’s very hard for a coach to understand why a player goes into a dip, and why [good form] doesn’t just happen. You had a great year, keep moving, keep going.

My coach Mark Lewis who was not only a coach but also a great mentor, he understood that when you are so young the question is, like, why am I doing this now? I’ve done all these great things and what’s next?

I think the scenario is to never lose the fun of the game. I also always said when I talk to younger kids they always say you have to work hard and I said yes part of a job is hard work but it’s still a game and the game has to be played.

That’s all it is, and you can work as hard as you want, but if you don’t play the game, you’ll never be successful, because you don’t find pleasure, you don’t find satisfaction in what you do, just because of hard work .

That’s what I had to find, again, it’s not hard work you can work even harder, but I had to find the play area again. Enjoying the drop shot, enjoying that bait, really enjoying what you’re doing, that takes time.

You have to let the bad times happen in order to find the good times again, otherwise it won’t work.

Stich also decided that he needed more than just tennis in his life. He rediscovered his best form at the end of 1992 and won the now defunct Grand Slam Cup. It earned him the largest prize in men’s tennis, $2 million (about 1.3 million at the time), and a journalist asked him if he’d thought about giving back to society.

I was 24, I just won $2 million, and the last thing on your mind is giving it away, Stich says.

But it planted a seed. I started to think it’s not such a stupid question and I’m so lucky to be young that I can do what I love to make a lot of money so maybe it’s a good time to think about the fact how I can give something back.

If he was going to give this money away, Stich definitely wanted to know where it was going, so he shied away from existing organizations, instead setting up his own foundation, a bureaucratic nightmare that made him the youngest founder of a charity. at the time in Germany. He looked for a cause and because he wanted to help as many people as possible, he started reading about AIDS. He eventually learned that Michael Westphal, a fellow German tennis player, had died of AIDS in 1991, and he felt it was a disease that affected the lives of so many children directly or indirectly.

Stich used the organization as a resource for himself to learn about the impact and research surrounding it, as well as help those he was trying to reach. The Michael Stitch Foundation, now 27 years old, provides HIV-infected and AIDS-suffering children and their families with essentials such as baby milk and clothing, as well as funding for extracurricular activities such as school trips, music lessons or membership in a sports club .

Since 2006, they have also run a series of campaigns in Germany to raise public awareness about AIDS and HIV, including presentations in schools and high-profile TV and billboard advertisements.

Nearly every part of that work has been made more difficult by the pandemic, especially working directly with children whose lives are somehow so heavily impacted by the disease.

I want to go back to our roots, get closer to the kids and the people who really help, to get more feedback and emotional feedback as well, Stich says, adding that he still enjoys the personal level of the work and the wider , organizational and fundraising roles.

I am not one who needs a foundation that lives longer than myself. I don’t need my name after I’m dead to be anywhere near. As long as I can keep doing this and I’m healthy and I’m enjoying it and I feel I have responsibility, I’m very happy to do it.

That’s the goal for the next two or three years: to create some momentum for the kids.

