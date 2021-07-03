Accidental find at WA State Library sheds light on indigenous hockey history





A chance find in the State Library has helped connect the dots of Western Australia’s indigenous sporting history. Most important points: Historical records shed light on a traditional hockey style game played by Noongar people

The find has helped connect lineages from the 1880s to the present day A Noongar elder says sport was a way for tribes to communicate with each other Mark Chambers, the research officer of the library’s Aboriginal History Unit, made the discovery while flipping through an incident book from the Bunbury Police Station from the mid-1880s. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island readers are informed that one of the images in this story features people who have died. Incident books contain reports of investigations and observations made by the police on patrol. The Bunbury Constable’s entry dated November 23, 1883 read: Departed for the plain at 4.20 pm to witness a game of ‘hockey’ played by the [Indigenous people], came back at 5pm.” Mr Chambers said it was the first reference to a hockey-esque game he had come across in over 25 years. Mark Chambers says it was the first reference to a hockey-style game he’d seen in the records. ( Facebook: WA . State Archives Coincidental finding calls for additional research The discovery prompted him to dig through other records, where he could find other historical accounts of Indigenous Australians playing hockey-style games. A November 1917 article in the Bunbury Herald describes Indigenous people playing a hockey-like game called “pandy”: “The bat was a curved stick about two feet long, with a crooked end about six inches. “For balls, the largest nuts of the gum tree were used and were called ‘tittikurt’. “Both men and women joined the game and sometimes, often times, things were fast and furious.” Mr Chambers said researchers were constantly encountering interesting things as they looked through records. He said they helped gain a better understanding of Australia’s history. “Going through one entry in the incident book, I have four pages of notes related to individuals, and of those four pages I have four that I can link to families today from the early 1880s. “So we have that link back from the current generation to a reference in the Bunbury police station record from 1883. “It’s all part of building a bigger picture of the past.” The 1961 Roeland’s Mission premiership hockey team. ( Delivered: Roeland’s Village Bunbury Noongar Elder Lera Bennell remembers playing hockey at Roeland’s Mission growing up. She said sports used to be a way of communicating with other tribes, and games like those in the Bunbury book of events were handed down as part of their oral histories. “Back in the day sports was playing hockey with sticks, sports was playing rounders, just like softball or baseball,” said Ms. Bennell. Lera Bennell says sport was an important way for tribes to communicate. ( Delivered: Korrine Bennell “Every time families got together with the tribes, it was more about communicating with each other, it was probably about trading with each other, it was also about seeing who was the best sportswoman or man. “There were many things they could do to entertain themselves in ways we don’t understand today.” Find more local news

