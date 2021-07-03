Japanese cameraman tests positive for Covid-19, was involved in interview with Singaporean table tennis player, Sport News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Three weeks before the Tokyo Olympics kick off, Singapore’s table tennis team preparations were shaken after it was revealed that a member of the Japanese media involved in an interview with a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Republic players flew to Japan on June 27 and are based in Shimada City in Shizuoka as they prepare for the Summer Games. They leave for the capital on July 18, five days before the opening ceremony.
Eddy Tay, senior high performance manager of Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA), told The Straits Times on Saturday (July 3) that he and a Singaporean player – who was not named – were interviewed by the Japanese media during a press conference that was organized by the city of Shimada. authorities on Tuesday (June 29).
They were later told that one of the cameramen at the event tested positive.
Mr Tay added: “During the interviews we kept a minimum physical distance of 3 meters from the media and we wore masks all the time. The rest of the team did not interact with the media and was 10 meters away.”
It is understood that Singapore’s nine-strong contingent in Shizuoka has decided to decline all media requests for the remainder of its stay in Shizuoka.
Table tennis, accounting for three of the Republic’s five medals at the Olympics, remains one of Singapore’s best hopes for a podium in Tokyo.
The team of Feng Tianwei, Li Jiawei and Wang Yuegu won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. It was Singapore’s first Olympic medal since weightlifter Tan Howe Liang won silver at the 1960 Rome Games.
The trio claimed a team bronze at the 2012 London edition, with Feng also taking a bronze medal in women’s singles.
Singapore’s other Olympic medalist was swimmer Joseph Schooling’s historic victory in the men’s 100-meter butterfly final at the 2016 Rio Games.
At the Tokyo Games from July 23 to August 8, the country will be represented by four rowers. Clarence Chew will compete in the men’s singles, while Feng and Yu Mengyu will compete in the women’s singles.
They will join Lin Ye in the women’s team event with Zeng Jian as a reserve.
Mr Tay said the entire Singaporean contingent in Shizuoka is subject to daily Covid-19 testing and has tested negative so far.
He also said the players and officials will continue to implement social distancing measures and follow a strict hygiene protocol, constantly monitoring their health to ensure the team is safe.
“We thank everyone for their support and concerns, and will continue to adhere to existing protocols,” he said.
Kyodo News Agency reported that the cameraman who tested positive was in his 30s and had interviewed the Singaporean athletes and filmed their training exercises.
He took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test after his colleague – who was not involved in the Singapore team interview – reported symptoms of Covid-19, and was confirmed positive on Friday (July 2).
The cameraman reportedly had his mask on the entire time and because he had kept social distancing, he was not considered to be in close contact with the athletes.
The incident is believed to be the first involving a member of the media in Japan who has tested positive.
Two weeks ago, a Ugandan athlete tested positive on arrival in Japan, marking the first time an infection had been confirmed by an incoming international team.
