Sports
Lewis Hamilton signs two-year deal to stay in F1 with Mercedes
SPIELBERG, Austria — Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will remain in Formula 1 for another two years after signing a deal to stay with Mercedes until the end of the 2023 season.
Hamilton initially promised a one-year deal with Mercedes this year, putting his future after the end of the 2021 season in doubt. However, after continuing talks with team boss Toto Wolff this season, Mercedes announced on Saturday that Hamilton would remain with the team at least until the end of 2023.
The new contract will keep Hamilton, who is currently F1’s third oldest driver, in the sport until he is 38.
Hamilton has been with Mercedes since the start of 2013 and has won six of his seven world championships with the team, 77 of his 98 race wins and 74 of his 100 pole positions.
He is currently second in the championship behind Max Verstappen and plans to secure an eighth world title this year, which would put him ahead of the record he currently shares with Michael Schumacher.
In the 2022 season, F1’s technical regulations will be revised, with a new car shape aimed at slowing down speeds and improving racing spectacle.
Over the past year, Hamilton, the only black driver in F1, has increasingly used his position in the sport to push for more diversity in F1.
In a statement on Saturday morning, he said he could achieve even more on and off the track.
“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been working with this incredible team for nearly nine years and I’m delighted to continue our partnership for another two years,” said Hamilton. “We have achieved so much together, but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track.
“I am incredibly proud and grateful for how Mercedes has supported me in my quest to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and taken important steps in creating a more diverse team and a more inclusive environment.
“Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the board for their continued confidence in me. We are entering a new era of automotive that will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can do together.” can reach.”
Wolff, who is a 33 percent shareholder in the Mercedes team and recently committed to remain as team principal until the end of 2023, said he would be happy to keep Hamilton with the team as long as he is willing to stay.
“As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022, there could be no better driver in our team than Lewis. His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and racing craft, he is at the pinnacle of his forces.
“We are enjoying the battle we have in our hands this year – which is why we also wanted to close this contract early so we don’t have any distractions from the competition on the track. I’ve always said that as long as Lewis still has the fire to race , he can go on as long as he wants.”
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “This is fantastic news for Formula 1 and I am delighted that Lewis will remain in F1 for at least another two years.
“What he has achieved in this sport is incredible and I know there is more to come. He is a global superstar on and off the track and his positive influence on Formula 1 is huge.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/f1/story/_/id/31754430/lewis-hamilton-signs-two-year-deal-stay-f1-mercedes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]