Cricket-Smith skips T20 World Cup if needed to be fit for Ashes





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia spearhead Steve Smith hopes to recover from elbow injury in time for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup but says he will skip the tournament if needed to be fully fit for Ashes defense of the teams at home to England. FILE PHOTO: Cricket – Third Twenty20 International – Australia v India – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia – December 8, 2020 Australia’s Steve Smith walks away dejected after losing his wicket to Indian Washington Sundar bowling REUTERS/Loren Elliott Former captain Smith was ruled out of the Australian tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh with a left elbow injury, with the team set to play five T20 and three one-day internationals in the Caribbean this month, followed by five T20 games in Bangladesh in August. The T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14, after being relocated there from India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s still a bit of time between now and (the T20 World Cup), and I’m following it closely at the moment. It’s slow, but I’m fine, Smith told Cricket Australia’s website (cricket.com.au). I would certainly love to be a part of the World Cup, but from my point of view, testing cricket, that’s my main goal: to be good for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in in . England’s 2019 Ashes series ended in a 2-2 draw with the Australians holding onto the trophy after knocking out their arch-rivals 4-0 when the five-match match was last held Down Under. Australia will face Afghanistan in a single test at the end of November before the first of the five-match Ashes series kicks off on December 8 in Brisbane. Second in the list of the best test batsmen in the world, 32-year-old Smith has an astonishing record with the bat in one of the world’s most talked-about cricket series. He has batted 800 and scored nearly 2,000 runs in 14 tests in the past three Ashes. I want to put myself in a position where I can have that kind of impact, Smith said. If that means not competing in the World Cup then we have to go down that road, but hopefully we don’t have to go there. I’ve made some progress with it over the past few weeks. I started hitting some, just 10 minutes at a time, and basically my path to playing again now is building up from there. The Ashes is the primary focus from my point of view, (so) I have to be in a position where I can bat for a long time, and right now I can’t do that, which is annoying. Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Hugh Lawson

