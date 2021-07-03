Sport has provided the last three generations of Griesmers with more than a passion, it has been their source of livelihood.

Leonard E. Griesemer worked his way into the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame after decades of football and basketball coaching, and his son, Larry Griesemer, spent years at the helm of the Wellington Highgirls basketball program.

So it’s only fitting that Larry’s son Brett Griesemer fell in love with drugs that were on a baseball diamond in West Palm Beach about 20 years ago.

Brett took on the position of head football coach at Virginia Tech in May, a high-profile promotion eight years in the making. But before his work with future Pro Bowlers or nationally accredited investigators, Griesemer was a high school sophomore who was concerned about an unusual hand injury.

Griesemer noticed a strong pain in his wrist after an at bat, and the young athlete began to independently study his condition, as his injury baffled countless doctors.

I was really trying to solve my own problem, Griesemer said. I started looking things up online and learned about anatomy, injuries, the injury process, imaging and all that stuff.

After months of investigation, Griesemer concluded that he had suffered a hook from a hamate fracture: an injury to a carpal bone in the palm that is commonly sustained after a controlled swing. Doctors confirmed his examination and performed a successful procedure on his hand.

As Griesemers’ injury faded, his passion for medicine blossomed.

I think that’s what fueled my love of medicine in the first place, and taking anatomy classes in high school really interested me further, the Wellington graduate said.

Griesemer enrolled at the University of Florida in 2006 and chose an athletic training major, which he called a good blend of his passions for medicine and sports.

Florida’s top-down athletic success, especially its national championship basketball and soccer teams, plunged Griesemer into a top-level athletic division with star-studded rosters.

I had a great time in Florida and the teams were very successful, Griesemer said. That’s kind of what got me in (athletics training) and kept me in.

Griesemer left Gainesville with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training and went to Virginia Tech for medical training.

The Hokies offered Griesemer a postdoctoral assistant on the soccer team, and the Royal Palm Beach resident became enamored with the city and the program. He accepted an offer to become a head baseball coach and has been with the university ever since.

Virginia Techs’ standout appeal, at least to Griesemer, is hidden from Lane Stadium’s bright lights and deafening Metallica performances. The school’s sports research department has a strong history of innovative concussion research and breakthroughs in equipment safety.

“I’m very proud of Virginia Tech as a whole,” Griesemer said. We have always been at the forefront of concussion and concussion research to make the game safer.

The university produced the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings, which rank popular helmet brands on their concussion protection. Griesemer has since coordinated research on head accelerations in student-athletes, functional imaging, and research on brain biomarkers.

This groundbreaking research caught the attention of the NCAA’s Department of Defense, which ranked Virginia Tech as a top four research division in concussion studies and coordinated with the university for a five-year study.

In 2018, Griesemer was promoted to senior director of research and given a bigger role on the football team. But his most recent promotion puts greater pressure on the head football coach.

There is certainly pressure to get boys back and get them back as quickly and safely as possible, Griesemer said. I think the biggest pressure is the athletes themselves trying to come back. Sometimes you have to push athletes to get out again. Sometimes you have to pull them back a bit and say you’re not quite ready, and that’s hard.

Griesemer jumped straight into off-season conditioning after accepting the role, scheduling training sessions throughout the day to get his team fit for a grueling ACC schedule. He also provides post-training recovery for summer sessions and works against the clock to get injured Hokies back on the field before the season kicks off.

Despite the 5 a.m. alarms and the intense scrutiny of the Virginia Tech fans, Griesemer is enjoying every second of his new position.

Virginia Tech is a great place, Griesemer said. I met my wife here, I had kids here and I couldn’t be happier to be here.