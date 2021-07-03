Sports
I have high standards for myself: Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old tennis player from Great Britain | Wimbledon
Until now, only the tennis-obsessed might have heard of Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old wildcard who is the last British woman to stand in singles at Wimbledon.
But her second-round victory against her Czech opponent Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist and 296th up the table, means Raducanu will become a household name in her grand slam debut as she awaits her A results.
Two months ago she sat math and economics exams; on Saturday she will play in the third round, probably on a show court. It is an experience she has summed up as surreal.
Described by the Lawn Tennis Association as one of the brightest prospects in British tennis, Raducanu, who moved to the UK from Toronto, Canada at the age of two, could have devoted himself to a number of pursuits.
I was in ballet at first, then my father hijacked me from ballet and threw me into every sport you could think of. I did horseback riding, swimming, tap dancing, basketball, skiing, golfing and karting from age five to eight, she recently said.
I started my very short karting career in a bus garage in Streatham [south-west London] before going to a good job. From the age of nine I started motocross in a forest somewhere for a year. This was all besides tennis.
Her Romanian father and Chinese mother, both from academic families and working in the financial world, wanted to give their shy daughter various skills.
She chose tennis and excelled in LTA’s pro scholarship program. She made such an impression on former UK No. 1, Jeremy Bates, the LTA women’s head coach, that he named coach Nigel Sears, the father of Andy Murray’s wife, Kim.
Sears has been her coach since she was 15, juggling her GCSEs during her time turning pro in 2018. She’s quite a little bright spark, he said. Curious, very ambitious, grounded, very smart, that’s how he describes her. And she thinks big. She was born to play tennis. She loves the stage. And she eats it.
Raducanus’s parents made sure not to push her too hard and too young. Her father has a very measured approach to things, Sears said. He’s not one to rush in and he’s careful. He knows she has to protect her body. He did not think, sometimes very wisely, that it was right to travel unnecessarily during Covid.
So he never put too much pressure on her to play a lot of tournaments, I mean. That will probably change as now she is a full time professional and of course she has to travel and play. I think her parents have been very sensible about it and definitely think things through before throwing her into situations just like that.
She inherited her father’s analytical mind, Sears believes.
Raducanu is charmed by everything Wimbledon, but especially the food. The selection of food also really keeps me going, she said after the game.
If she had to choose between an A* in all her A-levels, or round four of Wimbledon, she’s clear. I have to say round four of Wimbledon. I think anyone who knows me would say, What? Everyone thinks I’m an absolute fan of my school results, added the former student of Newstead Wood, a girls’ grammarian in Orpington, Kent.
They think I have such an inflated ego about it. Actually, I would say that I have high standards for myself. That has helped me get to where I am in tennis and also in terms of school results.
Her world ranking of 338 rises to the third round after this run. And with her win on Thursday, she earned 115,000 nearly four times her career earnings to date. Frankly, I think the skys are the limit, Sears said. She has the necessary qualities and is hungry enough and eager to learn.
As for a possible first appearance on an AELTC show court when she takes on Romanian Sorana Cirtea, he said: I think she is ready to perform in front of a big court. I think Shell can handle it.
Raducanu is also unimpressed. I’m really going into this next game with absolutely nothing to lose and I feel like all I have now is a bonus, she said.
