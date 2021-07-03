Column: Atlanta, Olympics on my mind | Columnists





So when the 1996 Olympics was only four hours away, we knew we had to be there. In the days before ordering online, we signed up to the snail mail list 18 months in advance to access the raffle. We entered the draw for several events, including gymnastics of course. When our report came, we were only allowed to buy tickets for one event. Table tennis. That’s right, we went to the Atlanta Olympics to see what most people call ping pong. I was disappointed not to see gymnastics, but I was just glad I got tickets and my whole family loved playing ping pong. Support local journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} The weekend ping pong tournaments my father hosted with family friends were legendary. And it seemed appropriate that our event should be on July 27, my Grandpa Roy’s birthday! Hotel accommodations were scarce and money scarcer, so we devised a plan to leave home around 4 a.m., drive down, attend our mid-morning event, spend the afternoon taking in the whole Olympic atmosphere, and that drive home in the evening. It was going to be a long day, but there were four of us taking turns riding. When the big day finally arrived, we excitedly left the house in the darkness of July 27 to go to Atlanta. We were barely 15 minutes into the road when the radio DJ came to say that a pipe bomb had exploded in Centennial Olympic Park at 1:20 a.m. One person was dead and more than 100 were injured.

