MLB All-Star Game: Cubs, White Sox Roster Chances

Who’s to say Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani won’t one day be remembered as legends in the vein of Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Stan Musial?

But before we put the trio of young superstars in another sentence with the only three players in Major League history to be All-Stars twenty or more times, we should probably at least let them make their All-Star Game debuts. . That will happen on July 13 at Coors Field, where Denver’s thin air will be extra thick with a sense of newness.

A hard-to-believe eight players with starting positions based on fan votes who finished Thursday will be All-Stars for the first time. Joining the Padres Tatis and the Blue Jays Guerrero: Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and second baseman Marcus Semien, Reds outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier.

Go ahead and increase that number to nine if you want to include Ohtani, the American Leagues that start DH. And nine is a ton. In 2019, there were only four first-timers among starting position players (and DHs). In 2018, there were three, including two Cubs shortstop Javy Baez and catcher Willson Contreras. Those numbers were much more typical. On the other hand, there was no All-Star Game in 2020, delaying some debuts by a year.

How many other first-time All-Stars will there be? Find out on Sunday afternoon, when the results of the players’ vote and the final choices of the commissioner’s office are announced.

A newbie should be Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber. Wait, did we say Cubs? We meant Nationals, but you probably already knew that. After a sensational June in which he hit 16 home runs, 12 of them in a dizzying 10-day span, Schwarber is once again a Ruthian folk hero, at least until the power goes out.

And what about the cubs? What about the White Sox? Another thing that’s a bit new: For the first time since 2017, neither team has a starter in the game. Unless, that is, Rays manager Kevin Cash keeps an eye on the Sox Carlos Rodon or Lance Lynn, both are locks to make the team first on the mound for the AL side. It is believed to be a possibility.

Any other locks in the city? Certainly. Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel is one. Sox closer Liam Hendriks is another. Kimbrels numbers are right up there with the Brewers Josh Haders these are the two best closers in baseball this season hands down and Hendriks leads the AL in saves.

Beyond that? Let’s look at it.

Please note that fan votes only determine players in the starting position (and Ohtani). All those other top-three finalists from Kris Bryant and Baez to Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal aren’t guaranteed anything. That means there are talks of eight spots in the NL and nine in the AL on what will be 32-man rosters.

The player vote is good for eight position players, five starting pitchers and three relievers on each roster, plus one more DH for the AL side. (The NL team will also use the DH, but at the discretion of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.) Finally, the commissioner’s office will add four pitchers to each roster, as well as four position players on the NL side and two on the AL side.

cubs

Bryant: Phase 2 of the fan vote was unkind to Bryant, who dropped from first to third behind the Cardinals Nolan Arenado and the Dodgers Justin Turner, which was certainly fair at third base. But Bryant’s extraordinary versatility warrants real respect, and his offensive songs are nothing to sneeze at. Expect him to get a spot.

baez: In short, he was second in the voting for Tatis, but this is a difficult decision. The Giants Brandon Crawford, who finished third, was probably better and definitely plays for a better team. The Nationals Trae Turner that would add to the list of first-timers was probably better than both of them. Don’t dig Baez’s chances.

Contras: It’s not his best season, given the numbers, but he’s been the workhorse of the workhorses. Many lesser catchers were the No. 3 on an All-Star roster. Tendency to yes.

Anthony Rizzo: He finished third in fan voting behind the Braves Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers Max Muncy, but this isn’t one of his better campaigns. Does not look good.

Kyle Hendriks: His 10 wins got the NL coming in on Friday, and he’s definitely been an All-Star if you just look at his numbers as of late April. There is a case that can be made for the professor, but it is not made here.

Andrew Chafin: This guy is very nice and crushes it on the hill. But it takes an even rarer bird to make the Midsummer Classic as a reliever who isn’t closer. Not seeing it.

SOX

grenade: Where else will you go as a catcher after the Royals Salvador Perez? The Astros Martin Maldonado finished second in voting, one spot ahead of Grandal, but his offensive numbers are laughable. The Yankees Gary Sanchez? Could be. grand? Should be.

Abreu: He finished third in the voting at first base and is the reigning MVP, but let’s face it, there are more deserving options. The Astros Yuli Gurriel, As Matt Olson and Angels Jared Walsh are all among them. Sorry Pito.

Yoan Moncada: Another who finished third in third place, but this requires a real leap of the imagination. Maybe next year.

Tim Anderson: It’s just not going to happen for the South Sides favorite short stop, but is it possible that Anderson is waiting for it as the best baseball player yet to form an All-Star team? Chew on that.