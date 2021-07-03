Cricket: England bowler Ollie Robinson clear for international return, Sports News





England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been banned from playing cricket after he was deemed to have served his suspension following an investigation into racist and sexist tweets. He has been given an eight match suspension from the England and Wales Cricket Board, of which five matches have been suspended for two years. The 27-year-old also received a hefty fine of 3,200. Nevertheless, the remaining three of the eight games have actually been played by England. Ollie Robinson has served his mandatory suspension by not being part of the team. This means he will be immediately available to play when the England crew are called up to their next game. ALSO READ: Cricket: Steve Smith ready to sacrifice T20 World Cup entry to be fit for Ashes The suspension put an end to Ollie Robinson’s spell of monstrous highs and lows. Since he is currently available for pick, he could shape a significant portion of the English bowling attack. Ollie Robinson made a fantasy debut against New Zealand last month, taking seven wickets, also at Lord’s, the home of cricket. He also scored handy runs on the request, eventually becoming another all-rounder who could go on to become a big name for England. Ollie Robinson also apologized for his tweets, referring to the fact that in 2012-13 he had no idea about prejudice and that he had no intention of investigating anyone regarding their status, race or identity. There were divided assumptions about whether Ollie Robinson should be restricted or excused for his old tweets. Although, after some investigation, Ollie Robinson was suspended. Ollie Robinson had to sit outside after giving a stunning execution on debut and that may have given his certainty a hit. In any case, he will be relieved of the way his experience is finally coming to an end and that he may soon get a call-up to the English crew. The 27-year-old had admitted to violating two ECB mandates according to several hostile tweets posted when he was an adult somewhere between the ages of 18 and 20. Ollie Robinson had withdrawn himself from Sussex following the suspension imposed by the England team for the second Test against New Zealand. Cricket Discipline Commission announces decision on Ollie Robinson England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 3, 2021 As indicated by one allegation, the board reflected on a huge relief, including the time elapsed since the tweets were posted, and several individual references to show how Ollie Robinson is a different individual now than when the tweets were sent.

