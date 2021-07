LSU Football Drops in SI All-American Recruiting Rankings After Busy Month of Visits and Camps

It’s been a hectic month on the recruitment path for programs across the country and now that the dead period has officially begun, analyzing the movements in the university’s ranks is the next logical step. When SI All American Released its first top 25 ranking just before the June open period for visits and camps, LSU was seen as one of the top tier in both quantity and quality in 2022. The Tigers came in at No. 2 in the first ranking, but as other programs began to pile up commitments in the month of June, LSU didn’t get any new prospects, but rather watched two old commitments go to other SEC programs. Offensive lineman Lucas Taylor committed to Mississippi State, while defensive defenseman Marcus Scott visited Missouri and eventually went north to the Tigers, leaving LSU with a total of 11 commitments. As a result, LSU dropped to No. 5 in the latest top 25 class ranking released by SI All-American. “June wasn’t exactly the best month for the Tigers, despite a strong group of recruits coming to campus for visits, who had suffered a few cancellations. But the core of the class, led by in-state stars at QB in Walker Howard and offensive tackle in Will Campbell.” Notre Dame, Florida State and Penn State were some of the biggest all-double-digit risers now in the class. While the Tigers haven’t gotten any new commits in recent weeks, they’ve made a strong impression on some local and out-of-state prospects. Defensive goals in Louisiana Quecy Wiggins and J’Mond Tapp have been some of the fastest risers on the recruiting boards and both love LSU. LSU puts a premium on keeping its in-state talent around as wide receiver Shazz Preston, running back TreVonte Citizen and athlete Aaron Anderson are all high priorities too. Preston recently made an official visit to USC and enjoyed his time in California, so that could be a school to keep an eye on his services. Out-of-state prospects high on the list include offensive tackles Kelvin Banks and Julian Armella, cornerbacks Denver Harris and Earl Little, linebacker Harold Perkins, defensive end Shemar Stewart and defensive tackle Walter Nolen. With name, image and likeness being adopted this month, it will be interesting to see how all of this affects recruiting. The powerful programs will now not only be recruiting for football, but also marketing and endorsement opportunities for the best players in the country. LSU will continue to be a popular destination as the Tigers are fully in the NIL era and a number of athletes are already announcing endorsement deals. As far as recruiting goes, it will go a long way to get those in state prospects back on campus for a game this fall.

