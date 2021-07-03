Only women’s doubles to represent India at Tokyo Olympics

A lone entry was placed next to the word India as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) completed the list of players eligible to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. The women’s doubles team of Sania Mirza, who will compete a record Indian women’s in her fourth Games and debutante Ankita Raina will be the only participants in the sport from the country in this edition. For the first time since the sport was reinstated at the 1988 Olympics, there will be no Indian men’s doubles team.

India’s top two men’s doubles specialists, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, failed to make it into the combined ranking that would have earned them a berth at the Games from July 23. Bopanna was ranked 38th and Sharan 75th on June 14, when the updated rankings were used to determine Tokyo’s eligibility. Their combined rank of 113 was too low to earn a spot in the 32-team draw.

Given that we’ve done well in doubles in recent years, it’s disappointing that there’s none, says Zeeshan Ali, who will travel to Tokyo as the team’s non-playing captain.

It was critical for a men’s doubles team to make it to the draw as that would have opened up a medal prospect for us in mixed doubles. That was the event we just lost at the last Olympics.

At the 2016 Games in Rio, Bopanna, the 2017 French Open mixed doubles champion, paired with six-time Grand Slam winner Mirza for the mixed doubles event. The fourth-placed duo was a set away from reaching the final, which would have guaranteed at least a silver medal. But they lost in the semifinals to the American team of Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram. The Indians later lost 6-1, 7-5 in the bronze medal game against Czech Radek Stepanek and Lucie Hradecka.

Preparation in vain

Since then, Bopanna was paired with Sharan to win the 2018 Asian Games gold medal. The two also decided to team up for two events leading up to Wimbledon, as well as the Grand Slam on the lawn. At the same time, Bopanna teams up with Mirza in mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Bopanna and Mirza would reunite in Tokyo, but a mixed doubles team can only be formed by players who have qualified in the singles or men’s/women’s doubles tournament.

The players were better prepared for (the Olympics this year) since Sania and Rohan play together at Wimbledon. That would have been ideal preparation, playing a few games before going to the Olympics, Ali says.

They did all the right things to prepare, even Rohan and Divij played men’s doubles together for and at Wimbledon.

With no men’s team at the Olympics, the sport is at a critical stage in the country. This is all the more important given that the only spot available to an Indian team in Tokyo, in women’s doubles, only came through because of Mirza’s protected ranking of 9 (top 10 doubles earn direct entry into the top-ranked main draw). -300 fellow countryman of their choice).

It just goes to show that we need more players in the top 100 if we are to guarantee our place in the Olympics, or the World Group in Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, Ali added.

Only then can we guarantee our place in these events without leaving anything to chance or luck. Once that happens, we can forget if our team is going to make it, but what we are going to do. The focus shifts.

We have been living in the shadow of Mahesh (Bhupathi), Leander (Paes) and Sania for a long time.