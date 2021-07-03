Andy Murray is out at Wimbledon, but his second act might just be starting?

LONDON — This time, Andy Murray’s fuel and fortitude were not enough to lead him into the next round under the spotlight. The three-time Grand Slam champion had dreamed of Wimbledon stalwarts after two typically stoic appearances to reach the third round, but he continued to slide and slide across Center Court when Denis Shapovalov abruptly ended his run at this year’s championship .

While Murray’s competitive nature means he will hold onto this defeat with little affection, the hope is that this week at Wimbledon will mark the start of a glorious epilogue to his already incredibly successful career. This was his first foray into Wimbledon men’s singles since 2017, and Murray’s third round appearance here on Friday night is remarkable in itself considering he has a metal hip. But this week has left Murray with unanswered questions.

“The support is something I’ve missed, it reminds you why you’re doing the hard work,” Murray said. “The positive thing is that you get through the games and you feel physically well and you don’t get injured.

“But then there’s a part of me that kind of feels like I’ve put in so much work for the past three months and ended up not playing the way I’d like and expect to, and it’s like, is it worth it? everything you do in the gym… unless you are able to practice and improve your game and get a series of tournaments, is it worth all the work you put in?”

Murray had only played eight games this year, staggering training to manage the workload. But he still felt like he hadn’t come to Wimbledon enough, despite all the hard work.

“To compete with guys of his level, my game really has to be perfect,” said Murray.

But he was quick to add that this didn’t take anything away from his 22-year-old Canadian opponent. Shapovalov was outstanding, using his jackhammer backhand to push and pull Murray across the field. He showed the kind of form, game management and relentless ability to push winners down the line to illustrate why he is the choice of some pundits to be an outsider for the title. So while Shapovalov is part of the young guard still trying to knock Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer off their top table, Murray’s 2021 Wimbledon Championship will still linger in the British sports consciousness.

It was a week where old heroes were revived and sports stories rewritten. The England football team defeated Germany at Wembley and caused mass hysteria up and down the country, just their second knockout win in the European Championship in 53 years. In the Tour de France, Mark Cavendish, 36, claimed his first stage win in five years. And then, on Center Court, the bionic man, Murray, was back on the main stage, playing hit after hit for his adoring faithful.

It was remarkable to see him back in the All England Club. Just two and a half years ago, in 2019, he tearfully told the sports world that he was running out of answers to his chronic hip pain. Last year’s operation in 2018 had not worked. It seemed as if he was already at the door of his retirement. The Australian Open even paid tribute to him when he bowed to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

The rest of the sport’s farewells and tributes were written. And he deserved to put his feet up: a remarkable career, one of Britain’s greatest athletes ever, the man who ended the 77-year wait for a Wimbledon title in 2013 and who the year before had also won the Olympic gold, at Wimbledon, in the London 2012 Olympics, then repeated in Rio in 2016:

But for all his titles, tears and generational play, we may have forgotten that he loves this sport. He underwent hip resurfacing surgery in early 2019—effectively covering the top of the leg and hip joint in metal.

The pain subsided. And he even found time during rehab to pick up his knighthood from Buckingham Palace, which was originally awarded to him in 2017. Then he began his comeback to court. He first played doubles at Wimbledon in 2019, but was not quite ready for singles yet. Later that year, he developed pelvic problems and a positive COVID-19 test saw him banned from the Australian Open in January 2021. Then came a bout with a groin injury, so once Wimbledon tapped around and he received his wildcard, he was given had played only eight games this year.

Before the tournament, he was hesitant to make any prediction about how he would fare and was a little tired of speculation about whether this would be his last Wimbledon. But he said this tournament was bigger than tennis.

Seeing the crowds at SW19 was a sign of return to “normality”, he said, after the past 18 months of social distancing, masks, lockdown and COVID-19. But then came the qualifier: “I’m not going out to scare me.” You wouldn’t have caught Murray on strawberries and cream during this championship — that competitive spark never dies. He also continued to contribute as one of the country’s major spokespersons, criticizing the meager pay raises frontline workers received for all their work in tackling the pandemic.

This tournament was as much learning about oneself as satisfying the itch of wanting to return to the biggest tennis stage. He navigated the week reactively — if he was in pain, he wouldn’t train. He shivered through the ice baths but came out full of fire on Center Court.

All three of his matches this year were last at Center Court. Both his first round win over Nikoloz Basilashvili and his next over Oscar Otte saw the match pause to close the roof and turn on the spotlight. Both times Murray came back from the break and turned the game upside down.

But not Friday. This time, Shapovalov Murray broke back onto the field in the first game of the third set, and he kept his stranglehold on the match despite playing against a backdrop of deafening Murray zeal and slipping on the baseline.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Shapovalov said. “I’m just trying to take it all in before I leave, I didn’t think I could play any better. To play against a legend like Andy, and huge shoutouts to him, he’s really an inspiration to so many people.”

Yet Murray is his own fiercest critic and plays with few filters — after slipping twice in the first two games, he expressed his displeasure at the slippery surface to the umpire and made it a point to change his boots. By the end of the first set, he had already turned his back on the game, a rebuke to his own frustration as Shapovalov drove in the set-winning run. He made the same painful gestures to his corner, seeking answers as to why he shot long, short, or into the net.

But he fed on the crowd, a group he learned to appreciate and utilize, rather than worry. He shot beautiful forehands of yesteryear along the tram lines and into the applause. He’s still the old Murray who won the hearts of Wimbledon with those titles in 2013 and 2016, even if he doesn’t feel like it.

At the end of the match, when it was Shapovalov’s turn to enjoy the applause, Murray walked to his seat, shaking his head, then raised his arm to recognize the waves of appreciation as he walked into the depths of Center Court. .

“He’s just getting going again, it will be great to see what he can do,” Shapovalov said.

Murray has already stopped the tide of retirement once, and maybe, just maybe, if he can get a run, he’ll break back into the top 20, but he’s not sure how this story ends.

“Unless me and my team can find a way to keep me on the field for a consistent period of time and allow me to practice the way I need to compete with these guys, then the discussions about what I’m going to do next.” because I really put a lot into this to get to this point,” Murray said. “But I’m not in a position to practice and prepare how to perform the way I want to at these events. … Shapovalov is a brilliant player, but I feel I can do a lot better than what I did tonight. .”

Next up for Murray is the Tokyo Olympics, because he wants to defend his crown – he goes there to win. The hope is that this difficult return will be more than a footnote in his career. Instead, the hope is that these five glorious days at Wimbledon will serve as the moment when he started writing the second chapter of his career in the coming years.