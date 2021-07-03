Jackson-Milton Blue Jays High School Football Preview 2021





NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) Jackson-Milton posted the highest win rate of any Blue Jay team a year ago – (66.7%) since the 1992 Chuck Sincel-coached team scored 7-3 (70.0%) . The Blue Jays have each gotten better over the past three years. From a team with two wins in 2017 (the year coach Nathan Brode took over the program in the summer) to a team with four wins and five wins in the next two campaigns to registering the programs 6-3 in 2020. Jackson-Milton opened last season with four consecutive wins. Jackson-Milton treats Sebring; Blue Jays remain undefeated This fall, Jackson-Milton will return just two starters on offense and three on the defensive side of the ball. The Blue Jays open on Friday, August 20 with a home game with Chalker. Springfields again the team to beat in MVAC Scarlet Tier

2020 record: 6-3 (4-2, 3rd place in MVAC Scarlet Tier)

Trainer: Nathan Brode, 5th season (17-22) A taste of the Jackson-Miltons attack

Scoring offense: 28.6 (22nd in area)

Total violation: 332.7

Returning starters: 3

Main returnees: Chase DeDomenic, SR/OL; Eythan Evans, SR/ATH; Jake Gross, SR/OL; Gerald Ihrig, JR/TE

Key Losses: Mike Frans, OL; Cole Grope, WR; Aaren Landis, ATH; Sean Lengyel, RB; Noah Kramer, ATH; Frank Prozy, QB; Logan Pugh; OL

Name to watch: Eythan Evans, ATH Jackson-Milton is without nine starters from a year ago. Last year, the Blue Jays were able to accumulate 333 yards in total offense per game. Frank Prozy threw the most passes from a Blue Jay for 1,099 yards since Jonathon Voland threw for 1,572 in 2016 – while connecting on 57.3% of his passes (71-124). Prozy and Sean Lengyel each ran over 650m in their short season. Prozy took 669 yards on the ground (9 TDs) while Lengyel scored 666 yards and scored 13 times. Lengyel sets school record in Jackson-Milton’s win over Waterloo Cole Grope bagged 38 receptions for 704 yards and five touchdowns. The offense managed to score more than 35 points five times last year. With the departure of Prozy, the competition to become the Blue Jays quarterback this summer is up for grabs. Eythan Evans will be an athlete looking good to play a more prominent role on offense this year, Brode said. Eythan will have to have a big year to be successful. The offensive line will be anchored by senior linemen Jake Gross and Chase DeDomenic. The younger guys are going to have to come forward and fill in the gaps on the line,” Brode said. “We’ve had some great turnout and progress in the off-season and are looking for some of those guys to fill the void up front. Preview of Jackson-Milton’s Defense

Scoring defense: 28.0 (T-44th in area)

Total Defense: 253.3

Recurring appetizers: 3

Main returnees: Chase DeDomenic, SR/DL; Eythan Evans, SR/DB; Jake Gross, SR/DL; Gerald Ihrig, JR/DL

Key Losses: Mike French, LB; Cole Grope, D.B.; Aaren Landis, DL; Sean Pools, DB; Noah Kramer, L.B.; Frank Prozy, LBA

Name to watch: Jake Gross, DL It’s been 14 years since the Jackson-Miltons defense allowed less than 21 points per game per season (2006: 18.3). The unit lost six of their top seven tacklers from a year ago, including linebacker Frank Prozy, who ended 2020 with 100 tackles, five QB sacks and four forced fumbles. Our line of defense will be our strength with Jake Gross, Gerald Ihrig and Chase DeDomenic all returning, Brode said. These guys had a lot of time last year and will have to be the leaders up front. In the secondary we have three-year starter Eythan Evans, said coach Brode. Hell must take on the defense. Last year he led the team in sacks [nine] and finished third in tackles [50]. Stand MVAC Scarlet Tier 2020

Springfield 6-0 (11-1)

McDonald 5-1 (7-2)

Jackson Milton 4-2 (6-3)

Western Reserve 4-3 (6-4)

Mineral back 3-3 (6-4)

Lowellville 2-5 (4-6)

Sebring 1-5 (2-8)

Waterloo – 0-6 (4-6) Excitement builds up as 100 days until football season; Games to get the adrenaline flowing

Scheme

August 20 Southington

August 27 at Newton Falls

September 3 Windham

September 10 Western Reserve Western

September 17 in Lowellville

September 24 in Sebring

October 1 at Mineral Ridge

October 8 Waterloo

October 15 in Springfield

October 22 – McDonald

