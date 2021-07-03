Murray questions tennis future after grueling departure from Wimbledon





Andy Murray continued to doubt his future in tennis after being forced to leave in the third round for Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon. The straight-set defeat was Murray’s worst in the championship as he lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to No. 10 seed on Friday. The two-time Wimbledon champion had already battled through his first two rounds, with Nikoloz Basilashvilic push him to four sets and his match in the second round against Oscar Otte Wednesday to a decisive fifth set. It was just Murray’s 11th game this year, having missed the Australian Open due to a positive COVID-19 test before going through groin problems. This was his first entry in Wimbledon men’s singles since 2017 after long-term hip problems, which required hip surgery in 2019. 2 Related After the defeat to Shapovalov, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, 34, was left wondering if all the effort he put in before Wimbledon would be enough to return to the level he wants. “It was great to play in front of the crowd again… [it’s] something I missed,’ Murray said. “Yeah, it kind of reminds you why you’re doing all the work and everything. But yeah, on the other hand, the positive thing is to get through the games and, you know, feel good physically and not get injured a little bit. “You know, that’s good, but then there’s a part of me that kind of feels like I’ve put in so much work for the past three months and ended up not playing the way I’d like and expect to, and it’s like it’s worth it it? “Is all that training and everything you do in the gym unless you like to practice and improve your game and get a series of tournaments, like, is it worth all the work you do?” Murray said there’s a part of him that finds it worthwhile because of the “memories and stuff of this event and playing in a brilliant atmosphere.” He added: “But then I finished the game tonight and I tell my team I’m just not happy with how I played. “So unless me and my team can find a way to keep me on the field for a consistent period of time and allow me to practice the way I need to compete with these guys, then, yeah, that’s when the discussions about what i do next will come in because i’ve really put a lot into this to get to this point but i’m not able to practice and prepare how to perform as i should want to attend these events. “I don’t expect and say that I would beat Denis Shapovalov. He is a brilliant player. But I feel I can do a lot better than what I did tonight.” Murray now begins preparations to defend his Olympic crown at Tokyo 2020, which starts on July 23. “Consistency is the thing that has been everywhere and that is something that we need to change in the coming months,” he added.

