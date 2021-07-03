Former skipper Zafar Iqbal warns Indian men’s hockey team against complacency





New Delhi, July 3 (PTI) Former skipper Zafar Iqbal has warned India’s men’s hockey team against complacency, saying the atmosphere at the Olympics will be very different from the test events and there will be no room for slip-ups or experimentation. With less than 30 days to go before the Tokyo Games, the Indian team is gearing up for the big event. “The team is ranked 4th in the world, which in itself is a great achievement. I kept an eye on their performance during the tour against Argentina, where they played well,” Iqbal said in a Hockey India release. “I just have to say that the Olympic atmosphere is very different from test matches. There is no room for error or experimentation here, and confidence and self-determination of each player will be the most valuable attributes for the squad,” he added. The iconic forward also recalled the victorious memories of India’s last gold-winning campaign at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. “The memory of 1980 will always stay with me. It was more than a personal achievement, because it was also such a big moment for the country. It was the 8th gold medal in hockey for the country, a record that certainly stands for a long, long time. “It was a tough campaign for us because most of the members of that team were young players and debutants in the Olympics. I believe that only Vasudevan Baskaran and Bir Bahadur Chhetri had played in the 1976 Olympics before. I remember the final against Spain was a very difficult game. Mohammed Shahid was our most important player in the final and he played exceptionally that day,” said Iqbal. Affectionately known as the ”Gentleman of Hockey”, Iqbal held the prestigious accolade of being the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He also led the men’s hockey team that year. Although Iqbal had a distinguished playing career filled with many such highlights, he remembers one match as his fondest personal memory. “I still remember the 1982 Champions Trophy meeting against Pakistan in the Netherlands. We trailed 0-3 against our rivals in the early stages of that match and we made a huge comeback to win that match 5-4 . “Rajinder Singh Jr scored 3 goals in that match to lead us to a memorable victory. That was a wonderful feeling,” he said. PTI APA SSC SSC Disclaimer:- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTIA More from Outlook Magazine

