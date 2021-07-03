City woman becomes first African woman to be deputy referee at Olympic table tennis

Cape Town – Born and raised in Bonteheuwel, Genevieve Lentz will take the world by storm when she competes in the 2020 Olympics this month as the first African female table tennis assistant referee.
Due to Covid-19 last year, the event was postponed and now Lentz will travel to Japan to represent the International Table Tennis Federation as a deputy referee.
While everything is still uncertain due to the level 4 restrictions, Lentz is still mentally and physically preparing for her journey.
I’m not sure how this will affect the athletes and officials who have to travel to Japan as I have a domestic flight scheduled for Johannesburg on July 20th and then to Doha and finally Japan.
Nevertheless, the athletes called up for national conscription to Tokyo will most likely be treated as special circumstances and may be exempted from the lockdown rules and allowed to travel to wherever they want to board their flight to Japan. Normally the SA Team has a direct flight to the Olympics, all athletes and coaching officials fly with them.
In my case I do not represent SA, I represent the International Table Tennis Federation and so my travel arrangements are different.
She said her selection for the refereeing team was made based on specific criteria, including experience in other events, performance over the years and the geographic rotation policy and roles for the current and upcoming hosts.
Lentz said she has to present two negative Covid-19 tests to enter the country and has already been vaccinated.
Without the two negative tests, we cannot enter Japan.
Being selected for the 2020 games is a dream come true, she said.
This I now consider to be the highest honor not only for women in table tennis, but for Cape Town Table Tennis, for South Africa Table Tennis and for Africa Table Tennis.
It is a privilege to be the first African female table tennis referee at the Olympics since the event’s inception in Athens in 1896.
The journey began in school for Lentz, who refused to give up and pursued her dream of studying and training professionally to achieve her national and provincial status and qualifications as a referee and later a referee.
She is no stranger to international competitions, reaching from the shores of Japan to Moscow and was even selected as a referee at the first Youth Olympics, including the World Table Tennis Championships.
In 1999 I joined the Boundary Table Tennis Club in Bonteheuwel and started college in 2000 where I played for the university, she said.
I was encouraged to take my referee exams. I started with my qualification as a league umpire and went on to earn my provincial and national qualifications.
In 2006 I qualified as an international table tennis referee. This started my stints as a referee around the world.
I was selected as a referee at the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008. In 2009 I was selected as a referee at the World Table Tennis Championships in Japan and here I wrote the Advanced Umpires exam hoping to become a Blue Badge Umpire.
In 2010 I was selected as a referee at the World Table Tennis Championships in Moscow and … in 2011 I received my final evaluation, which was an absolutely beautiful moment as the first Junior Table Tennis Championships were held in Cape Town that year.
Lentz says, among other things: In 2016 the South African Table Tennis Board selected me to do the National Referees Course in Sudan and in 2017 I did the International Referees Course.
I became the first female referee on the African continent. In 2019 I started my stint. I was selected to referee in Ghana, Nigeria and at the 2019 University Games in Napoli, Italy.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos