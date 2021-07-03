City woman becomes first African woman to be deputy referee at Olympic table tennis

Cape Town – Born and raised in Bonteheuwel, Genevieve Lentz will take the world by storm when she competes in the 2020 Olympics this month as the first African female table tennis assistant referee. Due to Covid-19 last year, the event was postponed and now Lentz will travel to Japan to represent the International Table Tennis Federation as a deputy referee.

While everything is still uncertain due to the level 4 restrictions, Lentz is still mentally and physically preparing for her journey. I’m not sure how this will affect the athletes and officials who have to travel to Japan as I have a domestic flight scheduled for Johannesburg on July 20th and then to Doha and finally Japan. Nevertheless, the athletes called up for national conscription to Tokyo will most likely be treated as special circumstances and may be exempted from the lockdown rules and allowed to travel to wherever they want to board their flight to Japan. Normally the SA Team has a direct flight to the Olympics, all athletes and coaching officials fly with them.

In my case I do not represent SA, I represent the International Table Tennis Federation and so my travel arrangements are different. She said her selection for the refereeing team was made based on specific criteria, including experience in other events, performance over the years and the geographic rotation policy and roles for the current and upcoming hosts. Genevieve Lentz. Charlie Jay Photography Lentz said she has to present two negative Covid-19 tests to enter the country and has already been vaccinated.

Without the two negative tests, we cannot enter Japan. Being selected for the 2020 games is a dream come true, she said. This I now consider to be the highest honor not only for women in table tennis, but for Cape Town Table Tennis, for South Africa Table Tennis and for Africa Table Tennis.

It is a privilege to be the first African female table tennis referee at the Olympics since the event’s inception in Athens in 1896. The journey began in school for Lentz, who refused to give up and pursued her dream of studying and training professionally to achieve her national and provincial status and qualifications as a referee and later a referee. She is no stranger to international competitions, reaching from the shores of Japan to Moscow and was even selected as a referee at the first Youth Olympics, including the World Table Tennis Championships.

In 1999 I joined the Boundary Table Tennis Club in Bonteheuwel and started college in 2000 where I played for the university, she said. I was encouraged to take my referee exams. I started with my qualification as a league umpire and went on to earn my provincial and national qualifications. In 2006 I qualified as an international table tennis referee. This started my stints as a referee around the world.

I was selected as a referee at the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008. In 2009 I was selected as a referee at the World Table Tennis Championships in Japan and here I wrote the Advanced Umpires exam hoping to become a Blue Badge Umpire. In 2010 I was selected as a referee at the World Table Tennis Championships in Moscow and … in 2011 I received my final evaluation, which was an absolutely beautiful moment as the first Junior Table Tennis Championships were held in Cape Town that year. Lentz says, among other things: In 2016 the South African Table Tennis Board selected me to do the National Referees Course in Sudan and in 2017 I did the International Referees Course.