Lightning Blake Coleman remembers the best moment of this Stanley Cup run. No, not that one.

TAMPA Blake Coleman may have scored one of the greatest goals of all time at the Amalie Arena in Game 2 against the Canadiens, but he still has a favorite moment from this year’s postseason run.

In an interview with NHL Networks Jackie Redmond, Coleman emphasized in the final few minutes in Game 7 against the Islanders in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Coleman, who played in the first Game 7 of his career, said Amalie Arena was deafening in the last few minutes.

Watch the full interview on #NHLNow at 4 p.m. ET! https://t.co/YdK8ReFSNk — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 2, 2021

I remember coming into my last shift with two minutes to go and couldn’t even hear myself think, Coleman said. And for me just the bounceback of Game 6 and that feeling of winning over that series. It was truly an experience we didn’t have last year. We were kind of robbed of that fan experience, and winning at home and stuff like that.

And of course the best part of that evening, apart from the victory:

When that horn went off and all those crazy clapper toys hit the ice, Coleman said. It was special.

